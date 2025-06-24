rawpixel
Nantasket Beach, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Save the date Instagram post template, editable text
Santa Monica, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Business card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage design
Bar Harbor, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Save the date poster template
Manhattan Beach, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Bridal shower poster template
Grève d' Azette, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Hotel manager business card Instagram post template
Torquay, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Hotel manager business card Instagram post template
Newport, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Summer pool party Instagram post template
Cape May, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Summer pool party Instagram post template
Rockaway, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Thank you message poster template, editable text and design
Rotheneuf, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Summer party Instagram post template
Sainte Brelade, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Happy wedding poster template, editable text and design
Saint Clement, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Wedding celebration poster template, editable text and design
Nahant, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Bridal shower Instagram post template, editable text
Isle of Shoals, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Bridal shower Facebook story template
Helgoland, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
Tregastel, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Digital art gallery ticket mockup, editable design
Nantucket, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Wedding invitation flyer template, editable text
Brighton Beach, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Wedding invitation editable poster template
Fire Island, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Summer vacation branding essentials editable mood board
Deal Beach, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Save the date blog banner template, editable text
Dieppe, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
