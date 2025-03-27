Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartvintagepublic domainclothinggirlspaintingworldWalachia, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 482 x 865 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt is the map poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777974/art-the-map-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIndia, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905033/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSpain poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748465/spain-poster-template-editable-designView licenseSeine, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905039/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956270/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLibanon, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904967/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseIntroducung baby Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060834/introducung-baby-facebook-post-templateView licenseFreesland, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904739/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Autism Day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408049/world-autism-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseIndochina, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905014/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Book Day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639608/world-book-day-poster-templateView licenseAnahuac, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904749/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709274/art-exhibitionView licenseBolivia, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904866/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCreative kid Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443459/creative-kid-instagram-post-templateView licenseSchwyz, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905002/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536753/childrens-day-instagram-post-templateView licensePeru, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904925/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Autism Awareness Day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408072/world-autism-awareness-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseMontenegro, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904971/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStar rating, vintage girl collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793684/star-rating-vintage-girl-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseRoumania, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905048/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStrong girls united poster template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719914/strong-girls-united-poster-template-editable-advertisementView licenseChina, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904880/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWorld environment day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807529/world-environment-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseArabia, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904697/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWorld art day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969598/world-art-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHonduras, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904920/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWorking women poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView licenseBrittany, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904700/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStar rating, vintage girl collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642086/star-rating-vintage-girl-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseArmenia, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904822/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473202/childrens-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSoudan, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907911/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseClassic collection poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599386/classic-collection-poster-templateView licenseNippon, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904953/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year gifts, vintage girl collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642094/new-year-gifts-vintage-girl-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseGanges, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904750/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStrong girls united email header template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720318/strong-girls-united-email-header-template-customizable-designView licenseMorea, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904969/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license