rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
British India, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Save
Edit Image
personartvintagepublic domainclothinggirlsposterworld
Spain poster template, editable design
Spain poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748465/spain-poster-template-editable-designView license
India, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
India, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905033/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
World environment day poster template, editable text & design
World environment day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807529/world-environment-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Freesland, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Freesland, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904739/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Strong girls united poster template, editable advertisement
Strong girls united poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719914/strong-girls-united-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Indochina, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Indochina, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905014/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art is the map poster template, editable text and design
Art is the map poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777974/art-the-map-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Anahuac, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Anahuac, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904749/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Women of power poster template, editable advertisement
Women of power poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720213/women-power-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Bolivia, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Bolivia, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904866/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Equality for women poster template, editable advertisement
Equality for women poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720264/equality-for-women-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Schwyz, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Schwyz, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905002/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Women driving poster template
Women driving poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13184402/women-driving-poster-templateView license
Peru, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Peru, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904925/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956270/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Montenegro, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Montenegro, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904971/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Feminism poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Feminism poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738105/png-the-girl-left-behind-still-behind-him-shes-wow-1943-vintage-poster-adolph-treidler-american-artView license
Roumania, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Roumania, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905048/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Girl power poster template, editable text and design
Girl power poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721982/girl-power-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
China, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
China, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904880/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
World book day poster template, editable text and design
World book day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539139/world-book-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Arabia, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Arabia, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904697/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Working women poster template
Working women poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640962/working-women-poster-templateView license
Manila, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Manila, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905032/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Friendship day promo poster template, editable text and design
Friendship day promo poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12089908/friendship-day-promo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Syria, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Syria, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904915/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Special offer poster template, editable text and design
Special offer poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709744/special-offer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cochinchina, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Cochinchina, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904825/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Women's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Women's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689263/png-art-black-blank-spaceView license
Borneo, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Borneo, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907922/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Children's day poster template, editable text and design
Children's day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016223/childrens-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Tunis, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Tunis, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904991/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView license
Kherson, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Kherson, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905077/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Breast cancer day poster template, editable text & design
Breast cancer day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10117722/breast-cancer-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Chili, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Chili, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904919/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Strong woman poster template, editable text and design
Strong woman poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552017/strong-woman-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Walachia, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Walachia, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904869/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
School registration poster template, editable text and design
School registration poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575810/school-registration-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cairo, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Cairo, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904791/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license