rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Mandalay, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Save
Edit Image
paperpersonartvintagepublic domainclothinggirlsposter
Magazine page poster template
Magazine page poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487018/magazine-page-poster-templateView license
Afghanistan, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Afghanistan, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904892/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Women's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Women's day poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689263/png-art-black-blank-spaceView license
Freesland, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Freesland, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904739/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Over the rainbow poster template, editable retro rainbow design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690170/png-art-beige-blank-spaceView license
Indochina, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Indochina, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905014/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ideas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Anahuac, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Anahuac, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904749/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Cat head woman poster template, Girl with a Pearl Earring remixed by rawpixel
Cat head woman poster template, Girl with a Pearl Earring remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7419543/imageView license
Bolivia, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Bolivia, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904866/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Counseling poster template
Counseling poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408419/counseling-poster-templateView license
Schwyz, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Schwyz, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905002/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Girl power poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Girl power poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689871/png-art-legend-blackView license
Peru, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Peru, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904925/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Women's day poster template
Women's day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824008/womens-day-poster-templateView license
Montenegro, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Montenegro, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904971/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Clearance sale poster template, editable text & design
Clearance sale poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8890791/clearance-sale-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Roumania, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Roumania, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905048/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Girl empowering poster template
Girl empowering poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408231/girl-empowering-poster-templateView license
China, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
China, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904880/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Grief therapy poster template
Grief therapy poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14514816/grief-therapy-poster-templateView license
Arabia, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Arabia, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904697/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Stylist presentation template, scrapbook aesthetic, editable text
Stylist presentation template, scrapbook aesthetic, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7447488/imageView license
Manila, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Manila, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905032/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Western film festival poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731337/png-adolf-methfessel-adult-americanView license
Syria, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Syria, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904915/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Cochinchina, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Cochinchina, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904825/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
We can do it poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
We can do it poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689016/png-arm-art-blank-spaceView license
Borneo, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Borneo, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907922/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Tattooed hands holding angel poster mockup
Tattooed hands holding angel poster mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15346493/tattooed-hands-holding-angel-poster-mockupView license
Tunis, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Tunis, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904991/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman of power poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Woman of power poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689084/png-arm-art-blank-spaceView license
Kherson, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Kherson, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905077/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Self-esteem poster template, editable halftone design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Self-esteem poster template, editable halftone design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689582/png-arm-art-blank-spaceView license
Chili, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Chili, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904919/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, little Victorian girl transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, little Victorian girl transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238286/png-child-customizable-cut-outView license
Walachia, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Walachia, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904869/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
PNG ripped paper mockup element, girl holding fruit basket illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG ripped paper mockup element, girl holding fruit basket illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237720/png-beige-child-collage-elementView license
Cairo, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Cairo, from the Dancing Girls of the World series (N185) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904791/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license