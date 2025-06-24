Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartvintagepublic domainclothingpaintingvintage artcardsCape May, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 491 x 866 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBusiness card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575270/business-card-editable-mockup-brand-identity-with-vintage-designView licenseBrighton Beach, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904694/image-person-art-beachFree Image from public domain licenseGothic vintage elements with roses, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498994/gothic-vintage-elements-with-roses-editable-element-setView licenseManhattan Beach, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904605/image-person-art-beachFree Image from public domain licenseCinco de mayo Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466564/cinco-mayo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOstende, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904744/ostende-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMonterey, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904733/monterey-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseBrown vintage frame editable white bread backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723909/brown-vintage-frame-editable-white-bread-backgroundView licenseSaint Briac, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904828/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBookstore gift card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14327753/bookstore-gift-card-templateView licenseHelgoland, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7901645/helgoland-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseVintage clothing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924135/vintage-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNewport, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904702/newport-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation invitation card template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12875163/wedding-invitationView licenseSanta Barbara, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904706/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSwampscott, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904502/swampscott-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseFriends forever Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924844/friends-forever-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGrève d' Azette, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904740/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBar Harbor, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904528/bar-harbor-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseFree tarot reading Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14462672/free-tarot-reading-instagram-post-templateView licenseParame, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904660/parame-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseBread desktop wallpaper frame editable in black and whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495859/bread-desktop-wallpaper-frame-editable-black-and-whiteView licenseSanta Monica, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904654/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12460157/wedding-invitation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLong Beach, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904705/long-beach-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseEngagement invitation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12831136/engagement-invitation-poster-templateView licenseNahant, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904843/nahant-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597018/wedding-invitation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSaint Malo, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904860/saint-malo-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseSummer party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543570/summer-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRockaway, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904570/rockaway-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseThe Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541726/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseNewport, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904499/newport-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday girl Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211724/birthday-girl-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseMartha's Vineyard, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904784/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday girl Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211730/birthday-girl-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseRotheneuf, from the Fancy Bathers series (N187) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904781/rotheneuf-from-the-fancy-bathers-series-n187-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license