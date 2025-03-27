rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Black Head Duck, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Save
Edit Image
animalbirdartcigarettesblackvintageduckpublic domain
Pink background, editable vintage bird frame
Pink background, editable vintage bird frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11741380/pink-background-editable-vintage-bird-frameView license
Wood Duck, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Wood Duck, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183576/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Pink HD wallpaper, editable vintage bird frame
Pink HD wallpaper, editable vintage bird frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11741411/pink-wallpaper-editable-vintage-bird-frameView license
Red Head Duck, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Red Head Duck, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183581/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Wild animals illustration editable sticker set
Wild animals illustration editable sticker set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888391/wild-animals-illustration-editable-sticker-setView license
Eider Duck, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Eider Duck, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905138/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain license
Swan galaxy background, black animal remix
Swan galaxy background, black animal remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8557804/swan-galaxy-background-black-animal-remixView license
Green-winged Teal, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter, George S.…
Green-winged Teal, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter, George S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611591/image-ginter-graphic-1889-1800-1900Free Image from public domain license
Black birds illustration editable sticker set
Black birds illustration editable sticker set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885654/black-birds-illustration-editable-sticker-setView license
Pintail Duck, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter, George S.…
Pintail Duck, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter, George S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611586/image-ginter-graphic-1889-1800-1900Free Image from public domain license
Swan galaxy background, black animal remix
Swan galaxy background, black animal remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8557724/swan-galaxy-background-black-animal-remixView license
Rail, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Rail, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905417/rail-from-the-game-birds-series-n13-for-allen-ginter-cigarettes-brandsFree Image from public domain license
Gold wild animals illustration editable sticker set
Gold wild animals illustration editable sticker set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888392/gold-wild-animals-illustration-editable-sticker-setView license
American Coot, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
American Coot, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183600/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Black birds illustration clipart set
Black birds illustration clipart set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888839/black-birds-illustration-clipart-setView license
Cormorant, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Cormorant, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183527/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition
Ancient art exhibition
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710981/ancient-art-exhibitionView license
American Partridge, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
American Partridge, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905128/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain license
Pastel wildlife illustration editable sticker set
Pastel wildlife illustration editable sticker set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888315/pastel-wildlife-illustration-editable-sticker-setView license
Whopping Crane, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Whopping Crane, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905304/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable duck in bonnet and flower anthropomorphic collage art
Editable duck in bonnet and flower anthropomorphic collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081964/editable-duck-bonnet-and-flower-anthropomorphic-collage-artView license
Wild Turkey, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Wild Turkey, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183583/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Editable duck in bonnet and flower anthropomorphic collage art
Editable duck in bonnet and flower anthropomorphic collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123698/editable-duck-bonnet-and-flower-anthropomorphic-collage-artView license
Golden Plover, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Golden Plover, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183602/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Pastel wild animals illustration sticker set
Pastel wild animals illustration sticker set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888396/pastel-wild-animals-illustration-sticker-setView license
Plumed Partridge, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Plumed Partridge, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183577/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Gold birds illustration editable sticker set
Gold birds illustration editable sticker set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885747/gold-birds-illustration-editable-sticker-setView license
Kildeer Plover, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Kildeer Plover, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085076/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Black wildlife illustration collage element set
Black wildlife illustration collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888991/black-wildlife-illustration-collage-element-setView license
Prairie Chicken, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Prairie Chicken, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183578/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Meeting & greeting Instagram story template
Meeting & greeting Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14763802/meeting-greeting-instagram-story-templateView license
Great White Heron, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands, issued by Allen & Ginter
Great White Heron, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands, issued by Allen & Ginter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183528/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Editable duck in bonnet and flower anthropomorphic collage art, desktop wallpaper
Editable duck in bonnet and flower anthropomorphic collage art, desktop wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123706/png-aesthetic-animal-anthropomorphic-collageView license
King Rail, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
King Rail, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183523/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Black wildlife illustration editable sticker set
Black wildlife illustration editable sticker set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888026/black-wildlife-illustration-editable-sticker-setView license
Canada Goose, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
Canada Goose, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183606/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Leadership quote Instagram post template
Leadership quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14687171/leadership-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Purple Gallinule, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter, George S.…
Purple Gallinule, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter, George S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611549/image-vintage-label-ginter-graphic-purple-gallinuleFree Image from public domain license
Swan galaxy iPhone wallpaper, black animal background
Swan galaxy iPhone wallpaper, black animal background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8371962/swan-galaxy-iphone-wallpaper-black-animal-backgroundView license
Sandpiper, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris…
Sandpiper, from the Game Birds series (N13) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands issued by Allen & Ginter, George S. Harris…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612093/image-vintage-postcard-ginter-graphic-1889Free Image from public domain license