Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehandpersonartvintagepublic domainfloralclothingblueHand mirror with woman in blue floral hat, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long CutView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 667 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 750 x 1349 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHand mirror with dark frame, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905688/image-hand-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePicture Frame, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906162/image-frame-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseTennis Racket, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905662/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseHand mirror with woman in feathered collar, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905622/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361931/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHand mirror with woman in blue feathered hat, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905693/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHand mirror with woman in ruffled white collar, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905639/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseShopping cupid png, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588081/shopping-cupid-png-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHand mirror with woman wearing jewelled headpiece, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905723/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCupid pushing shopping cart png editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588126/cupid-pushing-shopping-cart-png-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSeashell, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905651/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseShopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9580903/shopping-cupid-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTambourine, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905641/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12501068/vintage-hits-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLeaves, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905612/image-leaves-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOnline art auction Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12501093/online-art-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFolded Screen, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905706/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591973/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseStamp on envelope, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905682/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591963/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseCup of Violets, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905627/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man png holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591959/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licensePad and Pencil, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905717/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592045/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseHand mirror with woman in floral hat with blue ribbont, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905690/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt studio exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790757/art-studio-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseWicker Box, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905646/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseShopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9585056/shopping-cupid-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWings of a Bird, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905652/image-bird-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist woman flexing muscle editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364378/png-aesthetic-art-botanicalView licensePin Cushion, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905722/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmentalist man holding megaphone editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592021/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseWhisk Broom, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905616/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCupid pushing shopping cart editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589381/cupid-pushing-shopping-cart-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBlue feather fan, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905660/image-person-art-featherFree Image from public domain license