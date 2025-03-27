Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartvintagepublic domainclothingvintage arthatcardsFolded Screen, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long CutView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 739 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 837 x 1360 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCinco de mayo Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466564/cinco-mayo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTennis Racket, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905662/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSummer party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543570/summer-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePicture Frame, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906162/image-frame-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDay of the dead card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13053149/day-the-dead-card-templateView licenseWicker Box, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905646/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePoster mockup, editable advertisement designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10649245/poster-mockup-editable-advertisement-designView licenseWings of a Bird, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905652/image-bird-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCinco de Mayo card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051962/cinco-mayo-card-templateView licensePin Cushion, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905722/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMenswear fashion label template, editable business branding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14708967/menswear-fashion-label-template-editable-business-branding-designView licenseFolded paper, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905734/image-paper-pattern-personFree Image from public domain licenseWedding celebration Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913127/wedding-celebration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTambourine, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905641/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGet your passport Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599409/get-your-passport-instagram-post-templateView licenseLeaves, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905612/image-leaves-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSwimwear brand business card template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7524486/imageView licenseSeashell, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905651/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePool party invitation Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571817/pool-party-invitation-instagram-post-templateView licenseCup of Violets, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905627/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePad and Pencil, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905717/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBrown vintage frame editable white bread backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723909/brown-vintage-frame-editable-white-bread-backgroundView licenseHand mirror with dark frame, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905688/image-hand-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseFashion products, clothing lifestyle mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702264/fashion-products-clothing-lifestyle-mockupView licenseStamp on envelope, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905682/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBook page mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7429233/book-page-mockup-editable-designView licenseHand mirror with woman in floral hat with blue ribbont, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905690/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCard template poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820018/card-template-poster-templateView licenseHand mirror with woman in feathered collar, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905622/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa shopping sticker, Leonardo da Vinci's artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702992/png-aesthetic-art-buyView licenseWhisk Broom, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905616/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCinco de Mayo poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14574913/cinco-mayo-poster-templateView licenseHand mirror with woman in blue feathered hat, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905693/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year gifts, vintage girl collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642094/new-year-gifts-vintage-girl-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseBlue feather fan, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905660/image-person-art-featherFree Image from public domain licenseLet's celebrate!, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16521365/lets-celebrate-editable-instagram-post-templateView licenseHand mirror with woman in blue floral hat, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905644/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMexican independence day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13281678/mexican-independence-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseBook, from the Novelties series (N122) issued by Gail & Ax Tobacco to promote Navy Long Cuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905659/image-book-person-artFree Image from public domain license