Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainnew yorkposterunited statesMinnie Palmer as "The Apothecary's Maid," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 648 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1529 x 2832 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseMinnie Conway as "Pocahontas," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905911/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView licenseMinnie Conway as "Pocahontas," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905886/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMinnie Maddern as "The Charmer," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906095/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView licenseNanine Palmer as "What's the Ante," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906136/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHelpline poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMaude Millett as Cinderella," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611357/image-cinderella-fancy-dress-lithographyFree Image from public domain licenseEconomy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759595/economy-poster-templateView licenseLeslie Chester as "Pride of the Garden," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906165/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew York exhibition poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21429343/new-york-exhibition-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseMiss Robe as "The Humming Top," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905883/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Freedom Day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907183/world-freedom-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMiss Robe as "The Humming Top," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905948/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew York poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717669/png-america-american-architectureView licenseGeraldine Ulmer as "The Huntress," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906140/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew York poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731155/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView licenseMabel Millett as "The Tiger Lily," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906085/image-tiger-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseShipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826165/png-america-art-bigView licenseDaisy Murdoch as "Cupid," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906143/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAbout men book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664500/about-men-book-cover-templateView licenseMiss Barrington as "The Fire Lassie," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905888/image-fire-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJazz night poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692888/jazz-night-poster-templateView licenseGenevieve Lytton as "The Kite," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906059/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCity life film poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062944/city-life-film-poster-templateView licenseHelen Dauvray as "The Pipe of Peace," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906112/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSplash poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571605/splash-poster-templateView licenseSarah Jewett as "The Opera," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906139/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723459/png-abstract-airplane-americaView licenseJosie Baker as "The Terrapin," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906092/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseJazz concert poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14692824/jazz-concert-poster-templateView licenseJennie Calef as "The Rosebud," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905941/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWeekend nyc poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613163/weekend-nyc-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMiss McNulty as "The Duchess," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906132/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePublic transportation poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549482/public-transportation-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMiss Arnoldson as "The Sea Nymph," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905842/image-person-sea-artFree Image from public domain licenseNew property poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724832/new-property-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIrene Perry as "The Humming Bird," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906071/image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain license