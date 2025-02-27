Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettessunflowervintagepublic domainenvelopenew yorkHelen Standish as "The Sunflower," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 631 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1479 x 2814 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarStatue of Liberty png sticker, open envelope collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207026/statue-liberty-png-sticker-open-envelope-collage-art-editable-designView licenseHelen Dacre as "The Seaside Belle," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906121/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty background, vintage envelope collage, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9214345/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-black-blank-spaceView licenseMiss Barrington as "The Fire Lassie," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905888/image-fire-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty background, vintage envelope collage, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9210146/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-background-beigeView licenseHelen Dauvray as "The Pipe of Peace," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906112/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseLillian Grubb as "Fascination," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905936/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseMaude Bannister as "The Garden Fairy," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905919/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseMinnie Palmer as "The Apothecary's Maid," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905893/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable social media. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9507143/man-holding-megaphone-editable-social-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIsabelle Evesson as "The Strawberry," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906164/image-strawberry-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCorinne as "The Bugler," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906068/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEqual rights Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907742/equal-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAlma Stanley as "The Fruiteress," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905939/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSummer games sports poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView licenseIsabelle Irving as "The Little Housewife," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906099/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseMardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMaud Harrison as "The Chanticlear," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905896/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseLillian Blow as "The Harvest Queen," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905881/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseExchange program Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944604/exchange-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCora Tanner as "The Paroquet," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906172/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseMinnie Conway as "Pocahontas," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905886/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseMiss Litton as "The Conch Shell," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906033/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSwimming club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView licenseHattie Delaro as "The Weaver," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906057/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseLillian Grubb as "A Bundle of Sweetness," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906060/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSplash poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571605/splash-poster-templateView licenseCorinne as "The Bugler," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906056/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal education Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908321/global-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRose Beaudet as "The Kitchen Belle," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906145/image-rose-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCarnival Day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979174/carnival-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLouise Balfe as "Sweet Peas," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906079/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license