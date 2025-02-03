Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainclothingnew yorkunited statesLillian Grubb as "A Bundle of Sweetness," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 647 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1499 x 2781 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseLillian Grubb as "Fascination," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905936/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseLillian Blow as "The Harvest Queen," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905881/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican partnership, business photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847613/american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseMarion Manola as "Bats and Rats," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907914/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848472/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseMiss Robe as "The Humming Top," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905883/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11848481/png-element-study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseJennie Calef as "The Rosebud," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905941/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad scholarships Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895016/study-abroad-scholarships-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHelen Dauvray as "The Pipe of Peace," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906112/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePNG element American partnership, business photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847626/png-element-american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseSarah Jewett as "The Opera," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906139/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11850936/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseMiss McNulty as "The Duchess," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906132/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11828566/study-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJosie Baker as "The Terrapin," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906092/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal education Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11830873/global-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGenevieve Lytton as "The Kite," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906059/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal economy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906826/global-economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMinnie Conway as "Pocahontas," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905911/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNanine Palmer as "What's the Ante," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906136/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDoing business abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894981/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMaude Millett as Cinderella," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611357/image-cinderella-fancy-dress-lithographyFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness news Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906777/business-news-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLeslie Chester as "Pride of the Garden," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906165/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseMiss Robe as "The Humming Top," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905948/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseGeraldine Ulmer as "The Huntress," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906140/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEconomy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759595/economy-poster-templateView licenseIrene Perry as "The Humming Bird," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906071/image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican partnership, business photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913147/american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseMabel Millett as "The Tiger Lily," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906085/image-tiger-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePNG element study in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11851700/png-element-study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseDaisy Murdoch as "Cupid," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906143/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView licenseMiss Arnoldson as "The Sea Nymph," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905842/image-person-sea-artFree Image from public domain license