Louise Balfe as "Sweet Peas," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
personartcigarettesvintagepublic domainnew yorkunited statesball
Economy Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895048/economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Louise Dillon as "Queen of the Fleet," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906083/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView license
Maude Millett as Cinderella," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W. Duke…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611357/image-cinderella-fancy-dress-lithographyFree Image from public domain license
Business growth strategy Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11823653/business-growth-strategy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Leslie Chester as "Pride of the Garden," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906165/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Miss Robe as "The Humming Top," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905883/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Miss Robe as "The Humming Top," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905948/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Geraldine Ulmer as "The Huntress," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906140/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mabel Millett as "The Tiger Lily," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906085/image-tiger-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView license
Daisy Murdoch as "Cupid," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906143/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Security hotline Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618980/security-hotline-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Miss Barrington as "The Fire Lassie," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905888/image-fire-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Law firm Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516724/law-firm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Genevieve Lytton as "The Kite," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906059/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Helen Dauvray as "The Pipe of Peace," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906112/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView license
Sarah Jewett as "The Opera," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906139/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Doing business abroad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894981/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Josie Baker as "The Terrapin," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906092/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Customer service social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721784/customer-service-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Jennie Calef as "The Rosebud," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905941/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Customer service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813681/customer-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Miss McNulty as "The Duchess," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906132/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Editable sightseeing, lifestyle collage remix background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8322675/editable-sightseeing-lifestyle-collage-remix-backgroundView license
Minnie Conway as "Pocahontas," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905911/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11850936/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Nanine Palmer as "What's the Ante," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906136/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Vacation blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12463888/vacation-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Miss Arnoldson as "The Sea Nymph," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905842/image-person-sea-artFree Image from public domain license
Call center training Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10186855/call-center-training-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Irene Perry as "The Humming Bird," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906071/image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain license
Final sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10117362/final-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Marion Manola as "Bats and Rats," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907914/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license