Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainnew yorkunited statesballMadge Bannister as "The Fisher Maiden," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 633 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1503 x 2848 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEconomy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895048/economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMaude Bannister as "The Garden Fairy," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905919/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness growth strategy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11823653/business-growth-strategy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLouise Dillon as "Queen of the Fleet," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906083/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseMaud Harrison as "The Chanticlear," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905896/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseMiss Robe as "The Humming Top," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905948/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseIrene Perry as "The Humming Bird," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906072/image-bird-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721785/customer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLillian Grubb as "Fascination," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905936/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHelpline poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758462/helpline-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMaude Branscomb as "The Daughter of the Regiment," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906093/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSecurity hotline Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618980/security-hotline-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAgnes Huntington as "Queen of the Vineyard," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905890/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLaw firm Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516724/law-firm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMiss Worth as "Clear the Track," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906151/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView licenseSarah Jewett as "The Opera," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906139/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView licenseMinnie Palmer as "The Apothecary's Maid," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905893/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721784/customer-service-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseNanine Palmer as "What's the Ante," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906136/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813681/customer-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMiss Arnoldson as "The Sea Nymph," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905842/image-person-sea-artFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseHattie Delaro as "The Weaver," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906057/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDoing business abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894981/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAda Rehan as "The Water Lily," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906198/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sightseeing, lifestyle collage remix backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8322675/editable-sightseeing-lifestyle-collage-remix-backgroundView licenseMabel Millett as "The Tiger Lily," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906085/image-tiger-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomer service blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721786/customer-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseIsabelle Evesson as "The Strawberry," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906164/image-strawberry-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFinal sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10117362/final-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLillian Grubb as "A Bundle of Sweetness," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906060/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseCall center training Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10186855/call-center-training-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMiss McNulty as "The Duchess," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906132/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNew York exhibition poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21429343/new-york-exhibition-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseRose Coghlan as "The Watermelon," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906067/image-rose-person-artFree Image from public domain license