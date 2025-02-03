rawpixel
Madge Bannister as "The Fisher Maiden," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
Economy Instagram post template, editable text
Maude Bannister as "The Garden Fairy," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
Business growth strategy Instagram post template, editable text
Louise Dillon as "Queen of the Fleet," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Maud Harrison as "The Chanticlear," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Miss Robe as "The Humming Top," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Irene Perry as "The Humming Bird," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
Customer service poster template, editable text and design
Lillian Grubb as "Fascination," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
Helpline poster template, editable text and design
Maude Branscomb as "The Daughter of the Regiment," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
Security hotline Instagram post template, editable text
Agnes Huntington as "Queen of the Vineyard," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
Law firm Instagram post template, editable text
Miss Worth as "Clear the Track," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sarah Jewett as "The Opera," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Minnie Palmer as "The Apothecary's Maid," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
Customer service social story template, editable Instagram design
Nanine Palmer as "What's the Ante," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
Customer service Instagram post template, editable text
Miss Arnoldson as "The Sea Nymph," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
Hattie Delaro as "The Weaver," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
Doing business abroad Instagram post template, editable text
Ada Rehan as "The Water Lily," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
Editable sightseeing, lifestyle collage remix background
Mabel Millett as "The Tiger Lily," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
Customer service blog banner template, editable text
Isabelle Evesson as "The Strawberry," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
Final sale Instagram post template, editable text
Lillian Grubb as "A Bundle of Sweetness," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
Call center training Instagram post template, editable text
Miss McNulty as "The Duchess," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
New York exhibition poster template, editable vintage photography design
Rose Coghlan as "The Watermelon," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
