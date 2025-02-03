rawpixel
Florence St. John as "The Pansy," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
patternpersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainclothingnew york
Summer games sports poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView license
Mme. Rhea as Queen of the Ball," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes issued by W.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611355/image-duke-brand-cigarettes-1889-1800-1900Free Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Miss Barrington as "The Fire Lassie," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905888/image-fire-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Maude Bannister as "The Garden Fairy," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905919/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Swimming club poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView license
Josie Hall as "Light and Shade," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906154/image-light-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Exchange program Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944604/exchange-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Isabelle Irving as "The Little Housewife," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906099/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Paris fashion week Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894858/paris-fashion-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Madge Bannister as "The Fisher Maiden," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906111/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Splash poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571605/splash-poster-templateView license
Genevieve Lytton as "The Kite," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906059/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Global education Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908321/global-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Minnie Conway as "Pocahontas," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905911/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Study abroad counselling Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944584/study-abroad-counselling-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Helen Standish as "The Sunflower," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906031/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Geraldine Ulmer as "The Huntress," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906140/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
We're hiring Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714334/were-hiring-facebook-post-templateView license
Minnie Conway as "Pocahontas," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905886/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Doing business abroad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922190/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lillian Blow as "The Harvest Queen," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905881/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Doing business abroad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922252/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Corinne as "The Bugler," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906068/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Business news Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922162/business-news-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Corinne as "The Bugler," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906056/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cora Tanner as "The Paroquet," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906172/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Global economy Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922172/global-economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Violet Cameron as "The Glorious Fourth," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906130/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Study in USA, education photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Miss Litton as "The Conch Shell," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906033/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Global economy Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906826/global-economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Miss Robe as "The Humming Top," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905883/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Global education Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11830873/global-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Rose Beaudet as "The Kitchen Belle," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906145/image-rose-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Equal rights Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907742/equal-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Leslie Chester as "Pride of the Garden," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906165/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license