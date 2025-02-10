Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagelightpersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainclothingnew yorkJosie Hall as "Light and Shade," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 655 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1582 x 2897 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSummer games sports poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView licenseJosie Baker as "The Terrapin," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906092/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSwimming club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView licenseMinnie Maddern as "The Charmer," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906095/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseExchange program Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944604/exchange-program-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLeslie Chester as "Pride of the Garden," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906165/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseParis fashion week Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894858/paris-fashion-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRose Beaudet as "The Kitchen Belle," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906145/image-rose-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSplash poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571605/splash-poster-templateView licenseViola Allen as "The Butterfly," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905838/image-butterfly-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal education Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11908321/global-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHelen Dauvray as "The Pipe of Peace," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906112/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad counselling Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944584/study-abroad-counselling-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMiss Robe as "The Humming Top," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905883/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMarion Manola as "Bats and Rats," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907914/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseTheresa Vaughn as "The Honey Bee," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905856/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseAlma Stanley as "The Fruiteress," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905895/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWe're hiring Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714334/were-hiring-facebook-post-templateView licenseIrene Perry as "The Humming Bird," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906071/image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain licenseDoing business abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922190/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLouise Balfe as "Sweet Peas," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906079/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDoing business abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922252/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLouise Dillon as "Queen of the Fleet," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906083/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness news Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922162/business-news-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMaud Harrison as "The Chanticlear," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905896/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679495/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMiss Robe as "The Humming Top," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905948/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal economy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922172/global-economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIrene Perry as "The Humming Bird," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906072/image-bird-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseStudy in USA, education photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913350/study-usa-education-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseLillian Grubb as "Fascination," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905936/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal economy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906826/global-economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMaude Branscomb as "The Daughter of the Regiment," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906093/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal education Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11830873/global-education-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAgnes Huntington as "Queen of the Vineyard," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905890/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEqual rights Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907742/equal-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMiss Worth as "Clear the Track," from the series Fancy Dress Ball Costumes (N73) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906151/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license