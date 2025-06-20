rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Alma, from the Ballet Queens series (N182) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Save
Edit Image
personartvintagepublic domainclothingpaintingpostervintage art
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView license
Etta, from the Ballet Queens series (N182) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Etta, from the Ballet Queens series (N182) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906208/etta-from-the-ballet-queens-series-n182-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Vintage vibes poster template
Vintage vibes poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13046607/vintage-vibes-poster-templateView license
Hortense, from the Ballet Queens series (N182) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Hortense, from the Ballet Queens series (N182) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906225/hortense-from-the-ballet-queens-series-n182-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Love quote poster template
Love quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13045237/love-quote-poster-templateView license
Laurence, from the Ballet Queens series (N182) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Laurence, from the Ballet Queens series (N182) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905053/laurence-from-the-ballet-queens-series-n182-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Magazine page poster template
Magazine page poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487018/magazine-page-poster-templateView license
Corinne, from the Ballet Queens series (N182) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Corinne, from the Ballet Queens series (N182) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906160/corinne-from-the-ballet-queens-series-n182-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Have faith poster template
Have faith poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836870/have-faith-poster-templateView license
Octavia, from the Ballet Queens series (N182) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Octavia, from the Ballet Queens series (N182) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904965/octavia-from-the-ballet-queens-series-n182-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Be free poster template
Be free poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778456/free-poster-templateView license
Elvina, from the Ballet Queens series (N182) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Elvina, from the Ballet Queens series (N182) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906282/elvina-from-the-ballet-queens-series-n182-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Army reserve poster template
Army reserve poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639707/army-reserve-poster-templateView license
Olga, from the Ballet Queens series (N182) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Olga, from the Ballet Queens series (N182) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904954/olga-from-the-ballet-queens-series-n182-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Gardening workshop poster template
Gardening workshop poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459613/gardening-workshop-poster-templateView license
Edita, from the Ballet Queens series (N182) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Edita, from the Ballet Queens series (N182) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906193/edita-from-the-ballet-queens-series-n182-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Right love poster template
Right love poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429143/right-love-poster-templateView license
Estelle, from the Ballet Queens series (N182) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Estelle, from the Ballet Queens series (N182) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906201/estelle-from-the-ballet-queens-series-n182-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Art expo poster template
Art expo poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721120/art-expo-poster-templateView license
Celia, from the Ballet Queens series (N182) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Celia, from the Ballet Queens series (N182) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906222/celia-from-the-ballet-queens-series-n182-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Premium perfume poster template, editable text and design
Premium perfume poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526782/premium-perfume-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Stephanie, from the Ballet Queens series (N182) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Stephanie, from the Ballet Queens series (N182) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904990/stephanie-from-the-ballet-queens-series-n182-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template
Ancient art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721900/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Estelle, from the Ballet Queens series (N182) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Estelle, from the Ballet Queens series (N182) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906234/estelle-from-the-ballet-queens-series-n182-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Numa, from the Ballet Queens series (N182) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Numa, from the Ballet Queens series (N182) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7904957/numa-from-the-ballet-queens-series-n182-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Kids book poster template, editable design
Kids book poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14727189/kids-book-poster-template-editable-designView license
Fantine, from the Ballet Queens series (N182) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Fantine, from the Ballet Queens series (N182) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906262/fantine-from-the-ballet-queens-series-n182-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Natural products poster template
Natural products poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13020803/natural-products-poster-templateView license
Annette, from the Ballet Queens series (N182) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Annette, from the Ballet Queens series (N182) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906188/annette-from-the-ballet-queens-series-n182-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Muzette, from the Ballet Queens series (N182) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Muzette, from the Ballet Queens series (N182) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905037/muzette-from-the-ballet-queens-series-n182-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686098/renaissance-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Croizette, from the Ballet Queens series (N182) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Croizette, from the Ballet Queens series (N182) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906202/croizette-from-the-ballet-queens-series-n182-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Spring offer poster template, editable text and design
Spring offer poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11992733/spring-offer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Florette, from the Ballet Queens series (N182) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Florette, from the Ballet Queens series (N182) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906210/florette-from-the-ballet-queens-series-n182-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Let it snow editable greeting card template
Let it snow editable greeting card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16559909/let-snow-editable-greeting-card-templateView license
Cozette, from the Ballet Queens series (N182) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Cozette, from the Ballet Queens series (N182) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906190/cozette-from-the-ballet-queens-series-n182-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license
Solitude is bliss poster template
Solitude is bliss poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13240315/solitude-bliss-poster-templateView license
Teresa, from the Ballet Queens series (N182) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Teresa, from the Ballet Queens series (N182) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905029/teresa-from-the-ballet-queens-series-n182-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license