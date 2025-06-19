Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageborderspersonartvintagepublic domainpinkclothingwomanWoman wearing pink hat, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 513 x 521 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPink vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481160/png-aesthetic-background-art-nouveauView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907482/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913052/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePink flower border background, art nouveau lady, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632596/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913365/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women’s fashion border, editable 1920's outfits designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710941/vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-border-editable-1920s-outfits-designView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913190/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage women’s fashion border, 1920's outfits designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710776/editable-vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-border-1920s-outfits-designView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913254/image-borders-pattern-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women’s fashion border, editable 1920's outfits designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513501/vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-border-editable-1920s-outfits-designView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913356/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women’s fashion border background, editable 1920's outfits designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709007/vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-border-background-editable-1920s-outfits-designView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912998/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage women’s fashion background, 1920's outfits border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710814/editable-vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-background-1920s-outfits-border-designView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913332/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women’s fashion yellow background, 1920's outfits border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709013/vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-yellow-background-1920s-outfits-border-designView licenseWoman wearing head scarf, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913259/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage women’s fashion border, 1920's outfits designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513506/editable-vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-border-1920s-outfits-designView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913283/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907506/image-borders-pattern-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women’s fashion desktop wallpaper, editable 1920's outfits border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710965/png-1920-1920s-adultView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913330/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women’s fashion beige background, 1920's outfits border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710952/vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-beige-background-1920s-outfits-border-designView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907485/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women’s fashion desktop wallpaper, editable 1920's outfits border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710864/png-1920-1920s-adultView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907466/image-borders-pattern-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women’s fashion desktop wallpaper, editable 1920's outfits border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709220/png-1920-1920s-adultView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913339/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePink vintage ladies ephemera background, mixed media illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7706952/pink-vintage-ladies-ephemera-background-mixed-media-illustrationView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913249/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman celestial background, editable Art Nouveau elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693119/vintage-woman-celestial-background-editable-art-nouveau-elementView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913188/image-borders-pattern-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women’s fashion desktop wallpaper, editable 1920's outfits border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709213/png-1920-1920s-adultView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913320/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePink vintage ladies ephemera background, mixed media illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8039758/pink-vintage-ladies-ephemera-background-mixed-media-illustrationView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913193/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913044/image-borders-face-personFree Image from public domain license