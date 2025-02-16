Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageborderspersonartvintagepublic domainshapepainteggArtist's paint pallette, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 543 x 806 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHappy Easter Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459951/happy-easter-instagram-post-templateView licenseArtist's pallette, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 5) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907681/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEaster time Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459927/easter-time-instagram-post-templateView licenseArtist's pallette, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 5) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907630/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEaster poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408030/easter-poster-templateView licenseArtist's paint pallette, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907583/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEaster crafts poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408039/easter-crafts-poster-templateView licenseArtist's paint pallette, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907527/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEaster celebration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460744/easter-celebration-instagram-post-templateView licenseArtist's paint pallette, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907530/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEaster eggs poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407839/easter-eggs-poster-templateView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913254/image-borders-pattern-personFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Easter poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408085/happy-easter-poster-templateView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913155/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEaster gift voucher templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14434646/easter-gift-voucher-templateView licenseEar of Corn, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906888/ear-corn-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseEaster gift voucher templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14434677/easter-gift-voucher-templateView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913052/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEaster gift voucher templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14337632/easter-gift-voucher-templateView licenseDust pan, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907711/dust-pan-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseEaster dinner menu templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460018/easter-dinner-menu-templateView licenseBeetle, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907424/beetle-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseEaster dinner invitation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459881/easter-dinner-invitation-poster-templateView licenseWoman wearing pink hat, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907492/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Easter Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407646/happy-easter-facebook-post-templateView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907419/image-borders-pattern-personFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407809/spring-festival-blog-banner-templateView licensePlate, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907694/plate-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseEgg hunt blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407812/egg-hunt-blog-banner-templateView licenseFan, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 5) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907317/fan-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseEaster sunday Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408825/easter-sunday-instagram-story-templateView licenseThree-leaf clover, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907678/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEaster brunch Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407651/easter-brunch-facebook-post-templateView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913330/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Tokyo blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825952/visit-tokyo-blog-banner-templateView licenseLantern, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907541/lantern-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Tokyo blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825762/visit-tokyo-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913356/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEnjoy life Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408824/enjoy-life-instagram-story-templateView licenseTobaggan, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 5) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907318/tobaggan-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain license