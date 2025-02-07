rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Mirror, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.
Save
Edit Image
bordersartvintagepublic domainmirrorglassshapeegg
Gothic picture frame
Gothic picture frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997417/gothic-picture-frameView license
Mirror, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 5) issued by Kinney Bros.
Mirror, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 5) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907301/mirror-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain license
Easter time Instagram post template
Easter time Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459927/easter-time-instagram-post-templateView license
Mirror, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.
Mirror, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907607/mirror-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain license
Happy Easter Instagram post template
Happy Easter Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459951/happy-easter-instagram-post-templateView license
Baseball, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.
Baseball, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907539/baseball-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian glassware design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian glassware design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058006/editable-victorian-glassware-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Statue, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 5) issued by Kinney Bros.
Statue, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 5) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907677/statue-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain license
Victorian glassware, editable vintage drinking container design set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian glassware, editable vintage drinking container design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059178/png-20th-century-antique-artView license
Horseshoe, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.
Horseshoe, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907555/horseshoe-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain license
Editable Coquette pink feminine design element set
Editable Coquette pink feminine design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15597641/editable-coquette-pink-feminine-design-element-setView license
Pocket watch, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.
Pocket watch, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907402/pocket-watch-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain license
Easter crafts poster template
Easter crafts poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408039/easter-crafts-poster-templateView license
Hammock, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.
Hammock, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907464/hammock-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain license
Easter poster template
Easter poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408030/easter-poster-templateView license
Fan, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.
Fan, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907593/fan-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain license
Gothic picture frame
Gothic picture frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997486/gothic-picture-frameView license
Lantern, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.
Lantern, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907636/lantern-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain license
Editable Coquette pink feminine design element set
Editable Coquette pink feminine design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598350/editable-coquette-pink-feminine-design-element-setView license
Turtle, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 5) issued by Kinney Bros.
Turtle, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 5) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907299/turtle-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain license
Bokeh Light Effect
Bokeh Light Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760312/bokeh-light-effectView license
Headlight, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.
Headlight, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907450/headlight-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain license
Easter playdate blog banner template
Easter playdate blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461306/easter-playdate-blog-banner-templateView license
Coal bucket, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 5) issued by Kinney Bros.
Coal bucket, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 5) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907304/coal-bucket-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain license
Easter dinner invitation blog banner template
Easter dinner invitation blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461303/easter-dinner-invitation-blog-banner-templateView license
Fan, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.
Fan, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907557/fan-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain license
Easter watercolor illustration background, editable design
Easter watercolor illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903213/easter-watercolor-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Lantern, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.
Lantern, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907571/lantern-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain license
Editable pink vintage frame design element set
Editable pink vintage frame design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178683/editable-pink-vintage-frame-design-element-setView license
Woman wearing head scarf, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
Woman wearing head scarf, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913259/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Easter eggs, pink background, editable vintage design
Watercolor Easter eggs, pink background, editable vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903584/watercolor-easter-eggs-pink-background-editable-vintage-designView license
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913164/image-borders-pattern-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Easter celebration, green background, editable watercolor design
Vintage Easter celebration, green background, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903212/vintage-easter-celebration-green-background-editable-watercolor-designView license
Camera, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.
Camera, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907733/camera-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain license
Easter birds & flowers brown background, editable watercolor illustration
Easter birds & flowers brown background, editable watercolor illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893286/easter-birds-flowers-brown-background-editable-watercolor-illustrationView license
Harp, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.
Harp, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907639/harp-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain license
Easter festival illustration, brown background, editable design
Easter festival illustration, brown background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892805/easter-festival-illustration-brown-background-editable-designView license
Bellows, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.
Bellows, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907514/bellows-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain license
Easter eggs frame desktop background, editable colorful watercolor design
Easter eggs frame desktop background, editable colorful watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8894468/easter-eggs-frame-desktop-background-editable-colorful-watercolor-designView license
Four-leaf clover, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.
Four-leaf clover, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907657/image-borders-animal-artFree Image from public domain license