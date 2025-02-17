Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageborderspersonartvintagepublic domainguitarshapeeggViolin, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 361 x 885 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHappy Easter Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459951/happy-easter-instagram-post-templateView licenseViolin, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907524/violin-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseEaster time Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459927/easter-time-instagram-post-templateView licenseMandolin, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907579/mandolin-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseConcert logo blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061686/concert-logo-blog-banner-templateView licenseMandolin, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907516/mandolin-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView licenseBanjo, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907680/banjo-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseMusic channel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12402148/music-channel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMandolin, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 5) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907328/mandolin-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseVintage tunes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499396/vintage-tunes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBanjo, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907645/banjo-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseRock concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398853/rock-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIndian club, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 5) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907321/indian-club-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseRectangle badge mockup element, editable geometric shape designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12729079/rectangle-badge-mockup-element-editable-geometric-shape-designView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913330/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEaster eggs poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407839/easter-eggs-poster-templateView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913254/image-borders-pattern-personFree Image from public domain licenseGarden music poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064343/garden-music-poster-templateView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907419/image-borders-pattern-personFree Image from public domain licenseEaster poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408030/easter-poster-templateView licensePainting easel, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907633/painting-easel-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseEaster crafts poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408039/easter-crafts-poster-templateView licenseThree-leaf clover, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907678/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Easter poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408085/happy-easter-poster-templateView licenseTennis Racket, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 5) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907295/tennis-racket-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseViolin, editable musical instrument. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9351380/violin-editable-musical-instrument-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913204/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCharity concert poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14064304/charity-concert-poster-templateView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913279/image-borders-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseEaster celebration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460744/easter-celebration-instagram-post-templateView licenseMirror, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907607/mirror-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseGuitar lessons Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597895/guitar-lessons-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBellows, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 5) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907669/bellows-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseGuitar quote mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713262/guitar-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913188/image-borders-pattern-personFree Image from public domain licenseMusic day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061866/music-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseOpera glasses, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907697/opera-glasses-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseEaster playdate blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461306/easter-playdate-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913356/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain license