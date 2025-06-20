rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Padlock, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.
Save
Edit Image
borderspersonartvintagepublic domainclothingshapepadlock
Man presenting thing on his palm
Man presenting thing on his palm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912228/man-presenting-thing-his-palmView license
Padlock, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.
Padlock, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907682/padlock-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain license
Man presenting thing on his palm
Man presenting thing on his palm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912219/man-presenting-thing-his-palmView license
Padlock, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 5) issued by Kinney Bros.
Padlock, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 5) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907716/padlock-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain license
Lock and key background, paper textured, editable design
Lock and key background, paper textured, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058753/lock-and-key-background-paper-textured-editable-designView license
Basket of flowers, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.
Basket of flowers, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907479/image-borders-flowers-personFree Image from public domain license
Lock and key background, paper textured, editable design
Lock and key background, paper textured, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058754/lock-and-key-background-paper-textured-editable-designView license
Bicycle, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.
Bicycle, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907521/bicycle-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907482/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Artist's pallette, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 5) issued by Kinney Bros.
Artist's pallette, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 5) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907630/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Heart hand gesture, diversity editable design
Heart hand gesture, diversity editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11117964/heart-hand-gesture-diversity-editable-designView license
Top hat, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.
Top hat, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907632/top-hat-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Vase, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.
Vase, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907637/vase-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain license
Star rating, vintage girl collage remix editable design
Star rating, vintage girl collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642086/star-rating-vintage-girl-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Beetle, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.
Beetle, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907424/beetle-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain license
Star rating, vintage girl collage remix editable design
Star rating, vintage girl collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793684/star-rating-vintage-girl-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Statue, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 5) issued by Kinney Bros.
Statue, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 5) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907677/statue-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Horseshoe, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.
Horseshoe, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907555/horseshoe-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain license
Happy Easter Instagram post template
Happy Easter Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459951/happy-easter-instagram-post-templateView license
Four-leaf clover, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.
Four-leaf clover, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907657/image-borders-animal-artFree Image from public domain license
Environment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913052/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Waving hand frame, abstract editable design
Waving hand frame, abstract editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11118978/waving-hand-frame-abstract-editable-designView license
Woman wearing pink hat, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
Woman wearing pink hat, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907492/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Baseball, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.
Baseball, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907539/baseball-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain license
Easter time Instagram post template
Easter time Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459927/easter-time-instagram-post-templateView license
Fan, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.
Fan, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907557/fan-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain license
Summer collection Instagram post template
Summer collection Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766731/summer-collection-instagram-post-templateView license
Kite, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.
Kite, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907512/kite-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Snowshoe, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 5) issued by Kinney Bros.
Snowshoe, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 5) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907343/snowshoe-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain license
Exercise word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Exercise word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9484537/exercise-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913365/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Lock and key background, wooden textured, editable design
Lock and key background, wooden textured, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058710/lock-and-key-background-wooden-textured-editable-designView license
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913190/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain license