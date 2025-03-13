Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebordersartvintagepublic domainglassesshapeeggvintage artOpera glasses, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 825 x 476 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEaster time Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459927/easter-time-instagram-post-templateView licenseOpera glasses, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 5) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907717/opera-glasses-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Easter Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459951/happy-easter-instagram-post-templateView licenseOpera glasses, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907715/opera-glasses-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseEaster poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408030/easter-poster-templateView licenseBaseball, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907539/baseball-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseEaster crafts poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408039/easter-crafts-poster-templateView licenseStatue, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 5) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907677/statue-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseEaster playdate blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461306/easter-playdate-blog-banner-templateView licenseHorseshoe, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907555/horseshoe-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseEaster dinner invitation blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461303/easter-dinner-invitation-blog-banner-templateView licensePocket watch, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907402/pocket-watch-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseEaster festival illustration, brown background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892805/easter-festival-illustration-brown-background-editable-designView licenseHammock, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907464/hammock-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseEaster watercolor illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903213/easter-watercolor-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseFan, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907593/fan-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseEaster birds & flowers brown background, editable watercolor illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893286/easter-birds-flowers-brown-background-editable-watercolor-illustrationView licenseLantern, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907636/lantern-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Easter eggs, pink background, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903584/watercolor-easter-eggs-pink-background-editable-vintage-designView licenseTurtle, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 5) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907299/turtle-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseEaster eggs, watercolor background, editable feminine designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903589/easter-eggs-watercolor-background-editable-feminine-designView licenseHeadlight, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907450/headlight-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseEaster eggs frame, blue background, editable colorful pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8894012/easter-eggs-frame-blue-background-editable-colorful-pastel-designView licenseCoal bucket, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 5) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907304/coal-bucket-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Easter celebration, green background, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903212/vintage-easter-celebration-green-background-editable-watercolor-designView licenseFan, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907557/fan-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseEaster eggs frame desktop background, editable colorful watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8894468/easter-eggs-frame-desktop-background-editable-colorful-watercolor-designView licenseLantern, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907571/lantern-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Easter desktop wallpaper, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903215/watercolor-easter-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-designView licenseWoman wearing head scarf, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913259/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEaster flowers, brown desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893333/easter-flowers-brown-desktop-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913164/image-borders-pattern-personFree Image from public domain licenseColorful Easter frame, blue background, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893035/colorful-easter-frame-blue-background-editable-watercolor-designView licenseCamera, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907733/camera-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licensePastel Easter eggs desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910249/pastel-easter-eggs-desktop-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseHarp, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907639/harp-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseEaster celebration, beige background, editable watercolor animal designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893029/easter-celebration-beige-background-editable-watercolor-animal-designView licenseBellows, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907514/bellows-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseGreen watercolor background, Easter illustration, editable animal designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903582/green-watercolor-background-easter-illustration-editable-animal-designView licenseFour-leaf clover, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907657/image-borders-animal-artFree Image from public domain license