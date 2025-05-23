Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageborderspersonartvintagepublic domainwindowshapeeggHorseshoe, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 5) issued by Kinney Bros.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 516 x 904 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHappy Easter Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459951/happy-easter-instagram-post-templateView licenseHorseshoe, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907555/horseshoe-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseEaster time Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459927/easter-time-instagram-post-templateView licenseHorseshoe, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907595/horseshoe-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseEaster eggs poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407839/easter-eggs-poster-templateView licenseBasket of flowers, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907479/image-borders-flowers-personFree Image from public domain licenseEaster celebration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460744/easter-celebration-instagram-post-templateView licenseBicycle, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907521/bicycle-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Easter poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408085/happy-easter-poster-templateView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907482/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAstrology horoscope chart, fortune telling arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11831336/astrology-horoscope-chart-fortune-telling-artView licenseArtist's pallette, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 5) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907630/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEaster poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408030/easter-poster-templateView licenseTop hat, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907632/top-hat-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseEaster crafts poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408039/easter-crafts-poster-templateView licenseVase, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907637/vase-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseEaster playdate blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461306/easter-playdate-blog-banner-templateView licenseBeetle, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907424/beetle-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseBereavement poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686476/bereavement-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStatue, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 5) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907677/statue-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseEaster dinner invitation blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461303/easter-dinner-invitation-blog-banner-templateView licenseFour-leaf clover, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907657/image-borders-animal-artFree Image from public domain licenseEaster dinner invitation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459881/easter-dinner-invitation-poster-templateView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913052/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEaster dinner menu templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460018/easter-dinner-menu-templateView licenseWoman wearing pink hat, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907492/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEaster gift voucher templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14434677/easter-gift-voucher-templateView licenseBaseball, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907539/baseball-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseEditable man in living room, Japanese remixed designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790354/editable-man-living-room-japanese-remixed-designView licenseFan, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907557/fan-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseIn loving memory poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686492/loving-memory-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKite, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907512/kite-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseEaster festival illustration, brown background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892805/easter-festival-illustration-brown-background-editable-designView licenseSnowshoe, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 5) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907343/snowshoe-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseEaster watercolor illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903213/easter-watercolor-illustration-background-editable-designView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913365/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEaster birds & flowers brown background, editable watercolor illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8893286/easter-birds-flowers-brown-background-editable-watercolor-illustrationView licensePadlock, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907682/padlock-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Easter eggs, pink background, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903584/watercolor-easter-eggs-pink-background-editable-vintage-designView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913190/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain license