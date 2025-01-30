Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundartcigarettescoinvintagemoneypublic domainclothingCaricatured Haitian, 50 Centimes, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 1) for Duke brand cigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 626 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1462 x 2802 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSave money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9449722/save-money-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCaricatured Haitian, 50 Centimes, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 2) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907853/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, man holding magnifying glass, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9525935/png-aesthetic-banking-banknoteView licenseCaricatured Haitian, 50 Centimes, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 2) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907803/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9513070/investor-finding-man-holding-megaphone-editable-finance-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCaricatured Belgian, 50 Centimes, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 1) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907762/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherubs money investment collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632596/vintage-cherubs-money-investment-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseCaricatured Belgian, 50 Centimes, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 2) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907754/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMoney saving solution, woman holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9367447/png-aesthetic-bank-bankingView licenseCaricatured Italian, 20 Centimes, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 1) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907820/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness success, man holding megaphone editable, finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9555485/business-success-man-holding-megaphone-editable-finance-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCaricatured Persian, 5 Kran, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 2) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907860/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, man holding magnifying glass editable, finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566981/png-aesthetic-banking-banknoteView licenseCaricatured Burmese figure, 1/8 Rupee, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 2) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907838/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, woman holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364827/png-achievement-aesthetic-alertView licenseCaricatured Spaniard, 1 Peseta, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 1) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907870/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseInvestor finding, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9507631/investor-finding-man-holding-megaphone-editable-finance-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCaricatured Brazilian, 1000 Reis, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 1) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907753/image-background-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherubs money investment collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632597/vintage-cherubs-money-investment-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseCaricatured figure from the Sandwich Islands, 1 Keneta, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 2) for Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907850/image-background-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherubs money investment collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9424818/vintage-cherubs-money-investment-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseCaricatured figure from Siam, 1/4 Tikal, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 1) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907844/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness success, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9555224/business-success-man-holding-megaphone-editable-finance-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCaricatured Mexican, 5 Centavos, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 2) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907834/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789080/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseCaricatured Algerian, Zudi-Budshu, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 1) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907770/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMarketing word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9452870/marketing-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCaricatured Irishman, 10 Pence, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 2) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907847/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9452260/business-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCaricatured Cuban, 2 Reals, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 2) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907810/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vintage cherubs money investment illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799002/png-adult-banking-banknoteView licenseCaricatured Hungarian, 1 Florin, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 1) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907814/image-background-pattern-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherubs money investment collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799043/vintage-cherubs-money-investment-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseEngland, 1 Sovereign, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 2) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906049/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSave money word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9579413/save-money-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFinland, 50 Pennia, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 2) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905986/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePiggy bank finance, vintage girl collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642098/piggy-bank-finance-vintage-girl-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseSwitzerland, 1 Franc, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 2) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906077/image-background-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePiggy bank finance, vintage girl collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9824158/piggy-bank-finance-vintage-girl-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseEcuador, 2 Reals, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 2) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7905967/image-background-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license