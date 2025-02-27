rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Caricatured Algerian, Zudi-Budshu, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 2) for Duke brand cigarettes
Save
Edit Image
backgroundartcigarettescoinsvintagepublic domainnew yorkunited states
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView license
Caricatured Algerian, Zudi-Budshu, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 1) for Duke brand cigarettes
Caricatured Algerian, Zudi-Budshu, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 1) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907770/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView license
Caricatured Algerian, Zudi-Budshu, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 1) for Duke brand cigarettes
Caricatured Algerian, Zudi-Budshu, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 1) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907788/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView license
Caricatured Chilean figure, 1 Escudo, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 2) for Duke brand cigarettes
Caricatured Chilean figure, 1 Escudo, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 2) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907824/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Victory Instagram post template, editable text
Victory Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616362/victory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Caricatured Korean, 1 Shot, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 2) for Duke brand cigarettes
Caricatured Korean, 1 Shot, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 2) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907812/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
New York exhibition poster template, editable vintage photography design
New York exhibition poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21429343/new-york-exhibition-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Caricatured Burmese figure, 1/8 Rupee, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 1) for Duke brand cigarettes
Caricatured Burmese figure, 1/8 Rupee, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 1) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907802/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vacation blog banner template, editable text
Vacation blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12463888/vacation-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Caricatured Persian, 5 Kran, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 2) for Duke brand cigarettes
Caricatured Persian, 5 Kran, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 2) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907860/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Photo exhibition Instagram story template, editable design for social media
Photo exhibition Instagram story template, editable design for social media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7730011/photo-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView license
Caricatured Chilean figure, 1 Escudo, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 2) for Duke brand cigarettes
Caricatured Chilean figure, 1 Escudo, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 2) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907782/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Photo exhibition Instagram story template, editable design for social media
Photo exhibition Instagram story template, editable design for social media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7732922/photo-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView license
Caricatured Indian, 2 Annas, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 2) for Duke brand cigarettes
Caricatured Indian, 2 Annas, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 2) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907755/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Airport Instagram post template, editable text
Airport Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616871/airport-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Caricatured Haitian, 50 Centimes, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 2) for Duke brand cigarettes
Caricatured Haitian, 50 Centimes, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 2) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907853/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vision & future quote Instagram post template
Vision & future quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632718/vision-future-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Caricatured Irishman, 10 Pence, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 1) for Duke brand cigarettes
Caricatured Irishman, 10 Pence, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 1) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907776/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
World Freedom Day poster template, editable text and design
World Freedom Day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907183/world-freedom-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Caricatured Chinese figure, 1 Cash, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 1) for Duke brand cigarettes
Caricatured Chinese figure, 1 Cash, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 1) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907827/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Photo exhibition blog banner template, editable text & design
Photo exhibition blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828772/photo-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Caricatured Cuban, 2 Reals, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 2) for Duke brand cigarettes
Caricatured Cuban, 2 Reals, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 2) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907816/image-background-pattern-personFree Image from public domain license
City tour guide blog banner template, editable text
City tour guide blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201208/city-tour-guide-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Caricatured figure from the Congo, 2 Francs, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 2) for Duke brand…
Caricatured figure from the Congo, 2 Francs, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 2) for Duke brand…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907831/image-background-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358528/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Caricatured Chinese figure, 1 Cash, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 2) for Duke brand cigarettes
Caricatured Chinese figure, 1 Cash, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 2) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907795/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
CEO quote Instagram story template
CEO quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730021/ceo-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Caricatured Austrian, 1 Ducat, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 1) for Duke brand cigarettes
Caricatured Austrian, 1 Ducat, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 1) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907785/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Caricatured Belgian, 50 Centimes, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 1) for Duke brand cigarettes
Caricatured Belgian, 50 Centimes, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 1) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907762/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Caricatured figure from Siam, 1/4 Tikal, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 1) for Duke brand cigarettes
Caricatured figure from Siam, 1/4 Tikal, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 1) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907844/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Economy Instagram post template, editable text
Economy Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11895048/economy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Caricatured Haitian, 50 Centimes, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 1) for Duke brand cigarettes
Caricatured Haitian, 50 Centimes, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 1) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907777/image-background-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license
Photo exhibition Instagram post template, editable design
Photo exhibition Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7610460/photo-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Caricatured Italian, 20 Centimes, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 1) for Duke brand cigarettes
Caricatured Italian, 20 Centimes, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 1) for Duke brand cigarettes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907820/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Photo exhibition Instagram post template, editable design
Photo exhibition Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7625446/imageView license
Caricatured figure from the Sandwich Islands, 1 Keneta, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 2) for Duke…
Caricatured figure from the Sandwich Islands, 1 Keneta, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 2) for Duke…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907850/image-background-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license