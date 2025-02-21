Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagebackgroundpatternpersonartcigarettescoinsvintagelogoCaricatured Hungarian, 1 Florin, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 1) for Duke brand cigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 654 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1523 x 2793 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseCaricatured Korean, 1 Shot, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 2) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907812/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseCaricatured Spaniard, 1 Peseta, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 2) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907823/image-background-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686784/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseCaricatured Brazilian, 1000 Reis, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 2) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907767/image-background-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePNG Piggy bank finance, vintage girl illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642101/png-adult-banking-buyingView licenseCaricatured Algerian, Zudi-Budshu, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 2) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907789/image-background-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSave money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9449722/save-money-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCaricatured Haitian, 50 Centimes, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 1) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907777/image-background-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseFinance word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9579408/finance-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCaricatured Indian, 2 Annas, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 2) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907755/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherubs money investment collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632596/vintage-cherubs-money-investment-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseCaricatured Arabian, 1 Dirhem, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 1) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907761/image-background-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld no tobacco day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571774/world-tobacco-day-poster-templateView licenseCaricatured Italian, 20 Centimes, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 1) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907820/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and bird, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12533402/woman-and-bird-vintage-illustration-absinthe-robette-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCaricatured Austrian, 1 Ducat, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 1) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907785/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSave money word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9579413/save-money-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCaricatured Belgian, 50 Centimes, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 2) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907754/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial investment businessman, business growth editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789080/financial-investment-businessman-business-growth-editable-remixView licenseCaricatured Burmese figure, 1/8 Rupee, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 1) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907802/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherubs money investment collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632597/vintage-cherubs-money-investment-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseCaricatured Japanese figure, 2 Yen, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 1) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907864/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLGBTQ poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14598835/lgbtq-poster-templateView licenseCaricatured Chilean figure, 1 Escudo, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 1) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907833/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty product pastel logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11774440/beauty-product-pastel-logo-template-editable-designView licenseCaricatured Haitian, 50 Centimes, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 2) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907853/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGrenache wine label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854041/grenache-wine-label-templateView licenseCaricatured Chilean figure, 1 Escudo, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 2) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907782/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty product vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575141/beauty-product-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseCaricatured Brazilian, 1000 Reis, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 1) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907753/image-background-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSmoking kills funky png element group, editable design. Famous artwork by Vincent van Gogh remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239758/png-art-bandw-black-and-whiteView licenseCaricatured Persian, 5 Kran, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 2) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907860/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherubs money investment collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9424818/vintage-cherubs-money-investment-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseCaricatured figure from Siam, 1/4 Tikal, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 1) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907844/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBrown leather wallet png mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13719335/brown-leather-wallet-png-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseCaricatured figure from the Sandwich Islands, 1 Keneta, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 2) for Duke…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907850/image-background-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, vintage flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237520/png-botanical-customizable-cut-outView licenseCaricatured Spaniard, 1 Peseta, from the series Coins of All Nations (N72, variation 1) for Duke brand cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907870/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license