Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageborderspersonartvintagepublic domainclothingshapeeggShovel, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 504 x 863 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHappy Easter Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459951/happy-easter-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913198/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEaster time Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459927/easter-time-instagram-post-templateView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913257/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEaster celebration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460744/easter-celebration-instagram-post-templateView licenseWoman wearing blue hat with pink ribbons, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913252/image-borders-pattern-personFree Image from public domain licenseCamping & hiking poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696105/camping-hiking-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShovel, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 5) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907742/shovel-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseEaster eggs poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407839/easter-eggs-poster-templateView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913254/image-borders-pattern-personFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Tokyo blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825952/visit-tokyo-blog-banner-templateView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913155/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Tokyo blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825762/visit-tokyo-blog-banner-templateView licenseEar of Corn, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906888/ear-corn-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseEaster dinner invitation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459881/easter-dinner-invitation-poster-templateView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913052/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEaster dinner menu templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460018/easter-dinner-menu-templateView licenseDust pan, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907711/dust-pan-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Easter poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408085/happy-easter-poster-templateView licenseBeetle, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907424/beetle-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseAstrology horoscope chart, fortune telling arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11831336/astrology-horoscope-chart-fortune-telling-artView licenseWoman wearing pink hat, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907492/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEaster poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408030/easter-poster-templateView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907419/image-borders-pattern-personFree Image from public domain licenseEaster gift voucher templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14434677/easter-gift-voucher-templateView licensePlate, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907694/plate-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseEaster crafts poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408039/easter-crafts-poster-templateView licenseFan, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 5) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907317/fan-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseEaster gift voucher templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14434646/easter-gift-voucher-templateView licenseThree-leaf clover, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907678/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEaster gift voucher templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14337632/easter-gift-voucher-templateView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913330/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCamping & hiking Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696103/camping-hiking-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLantern, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907541/lantern-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseCamping & hiking Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696106/camping-hiking-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913356/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEaster playdate blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461306/easter-playdate-blog-banner-templateView licenseTobaggan, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 5) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907318/tobaggan-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseCamping & hiking blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398938/camping-hiking-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseChalkboard, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907494/chalkboard-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain license