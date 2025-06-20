Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartvintagepublic domaindrawingpaintingvintage artcardsMiss Darly, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 470 x 877 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBusiness card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575270/business-card-editable-mockup-brand-identity-with-vintage-designView licenseMiss Darly, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912523/miss-darly-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseThe Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541726/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseMiss Devaux, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906317/miss-devaux-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseBrown vintage frame editable white bread backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723909/brown-vintage-frame-editable-white-bread-backgroundView licenseMiss Borris, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906293/miss-borris-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseBrown vintage frame with white editable bread backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723994/brown-vintage-frame-with-white-editable-bread-backgroundView licenseMiss Robinson, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906887/miss-robinson-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564870/wedding-invitation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMiss Cartelgan, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906316/miss-cartelgan-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseVintage clothing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924135/vintage-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMiss Salta, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906956/miss-salta-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseTablet case mockup, product design with Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589394/image-accessory-adult-artView licenseMiss Bepoix, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906999/miss-bepoix-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseFriends forever Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924844/friends-forever-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMiss Shaler, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907136/miss-shaler-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseChristening celebration invitation templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537891/christening-celebration-invitation-templateView licenseMiss Devaux, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906266/miss-devaux-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMiss Howard, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912477/miss-howard-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseBread desktop wallpaper frame editable in black and whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495859/bread-desktop-wallpaper-frame-editable-black-and-whiteView licenseMiss Dana, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912479/miss-dana-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseGray vintage frame with black editable bread backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11540933/gray-vintage-frame-with-black-editable-bread-backgroundView licenseMiss Jarbeau, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912481/miss-jarbeau-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseBaptism invitation templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537978/baptism-invitation-templateView licenseMiss M. Detchon, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906269/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChief librarian poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21545125/chief-librarian-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMiss Marsden, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912197/miss-marsden-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseOvercome social anxiety poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770427/overcome-social-anxiety-poster-templateView licenseMiss Sangally, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906992/miss-sangally-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween party invite Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517157/halloween-party-invite-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMiss Helen, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912447/miss-helen-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media content poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14489017/social-media-content-poster-templateView licenseMiss Howard, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912528/miss-howard-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseEvening reception poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11762529/evening-reception-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMiss Meyer, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912244/miss-meyer-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseKids book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788542/kids-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseMiss Johnston, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912550/miss-johnston-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564868/wedding-invitation-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMiss Stella, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907100/miss-stella-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license