Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartvintagepublic domainvintage artcardsphotoantiqueMlle Danville, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 462 x 809 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBirthday girl Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211724/birthday-girl-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseMlle. Lester, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912254/mlle-lester-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday girl blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211738/birthday-girl-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseMlle. Cuyon, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906296/mlle-cuyon-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday girl Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211730/birthday-girl-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseMlle. Jager, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912672/mlle-jager-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575270/business-card-editable-mockup-brand-identity-with-vintage-designView licenseMlle. Froche, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912701/mlle-froche-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630890/love-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseMlle. Jager, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912579/mlle-jager-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseMlle. Leech, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912587/mlle-leech-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseMexican restaurant voucher templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14434817/mexican-restaurant-voucher-templateView licenseMlle. Favor, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912581/mlle-favor-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588462/memorial-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMlle. Grey, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912562/mlle-grey-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseSanta's coming, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519748/santas-coming-editable-instagram-post-templateView licenseMlle Gravier, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912369/mlle-gravier-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseChristening celebration invitation templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537891/christening-celebration-invitation-templateView licenseMlle. Carman, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906245/mlle-carman-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseBachelorette weekend poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500234/bachelorette-weekend-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMlle. Iona, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912395/mlle-iona-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseCostume party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11797639/costume-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMlle. Benoit, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907203/mlle-benoit-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseEditable arcane enchantment design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15344648/editable-arcane-enchantment-design-element-setView licenseMlle Marshall, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912001/mlle-marshall-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial person Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000904/special-person-instagram-post-templateView licenseMlle Dana, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912490/mlle-dana-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licensePassover celebration invitation card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571624/passover-celebration-invitation-card-templateView licenseMlle. Verdier, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906960/mlle-verdier-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseWinter magic, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519568/winter-magic-editable-instagram-post-templateView licenseMlle. Mangin, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907206/mlle-mangin-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseEditable arcane enchantment design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15344974/editable-arcane-enchantment-design-element-setView licenseMlle. Eva, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912402/mlle-eva-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseKids book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788542/kids-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseMlle Vigot, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907099/mlle-vigot-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseBaptism invitation templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537978/baptism-invitation-templateView licenseMlle. Reinaud, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906606/mlle-reinaud-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial service Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444100/memorial-service-facebook-story-templateView licenseMlle. Pupuis, from the Actresses series (N203) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912300/mlle-pupuis-from-the-actresses-series-n203-issued-wm-kimball-coFree Image from public domain license