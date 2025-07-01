Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartvintagepublic domainpaintingworldvintage artcardsnewU.S.S. New Ironsides, from the Naval Vessels of the World series (N226) issued by Kinney Bros.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 868 x 487 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLunar New Year card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987314/lunar-new-year-card-templateView licenseU.S. Sloop Atlanta, from the Naval Vessels of the World series (N226) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913117/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year greeting card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987318/new-year-greeting-card-templateView licenseU.S.S. Baltimore, from the Naval Vessels of the World series (N226) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913094/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTravel credit card poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522085/travel-credit-card-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU.S.S. Texas, from the Naval Vessels of the World series (N226) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913122/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTravel credit card Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522086/travel-credit-card-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseH.M.S. Inflexible, Royal Navy, from the Naval Vessels of the World series (N226) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913073/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTravel credit card blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522082/travel-credit-card-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseItalia, Italian Navy, from the Naval Vessels of the World series (N226) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913084/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday party invitation card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14560377/birthday-party-invitation-card-templateView licenseU.S. Sloop Alert, from the Naval Vessels of the World series (N226) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913021/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseInteractive art museum poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919282/interactive-art-museum-poster-templateView licenseH.M.S. Jumna, from the Naval Vessels of the World series (N226) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913154/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118007/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseU.S. Frigate Tennessee, from the Naval Vessels of the World series (N226) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912891/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Freedom Day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907183/world-freedom-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseH.M.S. Temeraire, Royal Navy, from the Naval Vessels of the World series (N226) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913150/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseInteractive art museum Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699384/interactive-art-museum-instagram-post-templateView licenseU.S. Monitor Terrror, from the Naval Vessels of the World series (N226) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912987/image-art-vintage-waterFree Image from public domain licenseMerry Christmas, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520978/merry-christmas-editable-instagram-post-templateView licenseH.M.S. Dreadnought, Royal Navy, from the Naval Vessels of the World series (N226) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913086/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseInteractive art museum Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919296/interactive-art-museum-instagram-story-templateView licenseU.S. Despatch Boat Dolphin, from the Naval Vessels of the World series (N226) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913000/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year wish Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12820888/chinese-new-year-wish-instagram-post-templateView licenseH.M.S. Colossus, Royal Navy, from the Naval Vessels of the World series (N226) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912959/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16523364/happy-holidays-editable-instagram-post-templateView licenseU.S. Frigate Chicago, from the Naval Vessels of the World series (N226) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913016/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseInteractive art museum blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919286/interactive-art-museum-blog-banner-templateView licenseH.M.S. Sultan, from the Naval Vessels of the World series (N226) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913114/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable art exhibition poster template, paint stamp designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8072251/editable-art-exhibition-poster-template-paint-stamp-designView licenseRichelieu, French Navy, from the Naval Vessels of the World series (N226) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913037/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Freedom Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11615929/world-freedom-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDuilio, Italian Navy, from the Naval Vessels of the World series (N226) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913092/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Freedom Day Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907165/world-freedom-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSachsen, German Navy, from the Naval Vessels of the World series (N226) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912999/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDevastation, French Navy, from the Naval Vessels of the World series (N226) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913056/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Freedom Day blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907175/world-freedom-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAdmiral Dupeare, French Navy, from the Naval Vessels of the World series (N226) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913057/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license