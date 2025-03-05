Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageborderspatternpersonartvintagepublic domainpinkblueWoman wearing blue hat with pink ribbons, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 522 x 509 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541720/png-adult-art-nouveauView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913257/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518817/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseShovel, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 5) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907742/shovel-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman border background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481727/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseShovel, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908257/shovel-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licensePink flower border background, art nouveau lady, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632596/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913198/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman border background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630999/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licensePadlock, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907666/padlock-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8480952/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseToboggan, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907594/toboggan-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8479045/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licensePlate, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907694/plate-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632576/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseBell, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907653/bell-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman border background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693487/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseClown's cap, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 5) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907638/clowns-cap-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541701/png-adult-art-nouveauView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913193/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman adventurer background, editable pastel blue frame, remixed from the artwork of George Barbierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696483/png-adventurer-aesthetic-art-nouveauView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913044/image-borders-face-personFree Image from public domain licensePink vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481160/png-aesthetic-background-art-nouveauView licensePadlock, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 5) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907716/padlock-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseCute cupid blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804905/cute-cupid-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlate, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907655/plate-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseCupid illustration, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804903/cupid-illustration-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913320/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePink glitter sun desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10204122/pink-glitter-sun-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseEar of Corn, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7906888/ear-corn-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licensePink glitter sun border background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203841/pink-glitter-sun-border-background-editable-designView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913249/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955324/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseLyre, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907420/lyre-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseCupid pushing shopping cart editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588153/cupid-pushing-shopping-cart-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907485/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955344/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseCoal bucket, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907618/coal-bucket-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseFlower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925678/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913283/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain license