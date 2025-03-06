Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageborderspatternpersonartfeathersblackvintagepublic domainWoman wearing hat with black and red feathers, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 512 x 511 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBlack background, editable blue peacock border, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699716/black-background-editable-blue-peacock-border-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHorseshoe, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 5) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907725/horseshoe-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseGothic vampire tutorial poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475066/gothic-vampire-tutorial-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907466/image-borders-pattern-personFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475063/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseFirescreen with Japanese design, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907444/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLife after death poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475067/life-after-death-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseClown's cap, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 5) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907638/clowns-cap-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseThe Kiss background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542572/the-kiss-background-gustav-klimts-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913165/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseThe Kiss background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12494515/the-kiss-background-gustav-klimts-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licensePadlock, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907666/padlock-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseFlash tattoos poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475065/flash-tattoos-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913296/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21357485/tattoos-inspiration-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseMandolin, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907516/mandolin-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseRealistic black feather, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418710/realistic-black-feather-editable-design-element-setView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907506/image-borders-pattern-personFree Image from public domain licenseGold peacock, editable black background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8663257/gold-peacock-editable-black-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSailboat, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 5) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907323/sailboat-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseThe Kiss background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543791/the-kiss-background-gustav-klimts-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTennis racket, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907540/tennis-racket-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseBlue background, editable peacock border illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699846/blue-background-editable-peacock-border-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman's portrait on novelty, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907505/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSeashell, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907470/seashell-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseQuiver of arrows, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907471/image-arrows-borders-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseArtist's pallette, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 5) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907630/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePersonality test Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9734749/personality-test-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDust pan, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907435/dust-pan-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTambourine, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907573/tambourine-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseEditable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867234/png-apparel-mockup-artView licenseStatue, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907534/statue-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518817/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseShovel, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 4) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907712/shovel-from-the-novelties-series-n228-type-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseYellow vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632548/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-yellow-backgroundView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913249/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain license