rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Woman wearing pink ribbon in hair, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
Save
Edit Image
borderspersonartvintagepublic domainpinkwomanribbon
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Woman's portrait on novelty, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.
Woman's portrait on novelty, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907505/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Pink vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Pink vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481160/png-aesthetic-background-art-nouveauView license
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907466/image-borders-pattern-personFree Image from public domain license
Breast cancer awareness png remix, woman holding megaphone, editable design
Breast cancer awareness png remix, woman holding megaphone, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9159607/breast-cancer-awareness-png-remix-woman-holding-megaphone-editable-designView license
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913165/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913296/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Pink flower border background, art nouveau lady, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable design
Pink flower border background, art nouveau lady, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632596/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView license
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907506/image-borders-pattern-personFree Image from public domain license
Breast cancer awareness remix, woman holding megaphone, editable design
Breast cancer awareness remix, woman holding megaphone, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9159623/breast-cancer-awareness-remix-woman-holding-megaphone-editable-designView license
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913249/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Breast cancer awareness remix, woman holding megaphone, editable design
Breast cancer awareness remix, woman holding megaphone, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9159640/breast-cancer-awareness-remix-woman-holding-megaphone-editable-designView license
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913332/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Yellow vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Yellow vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632548/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-yellow-backgroundView license
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913283/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau celestial background, editable woman element
Art Nouveau celestial background, editable woman element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693103/art-nouveau-celestial-background-editable-woman-elementView license
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912998/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Pink vintage ladies ephemera background, mixed media illustration
Pink vintage ladies ephemera background, mixed media illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7706952/pink-vintage-ladies-ephemera-background-mixed-media-illustrationView license
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913193/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Pink vintage ladies ephemera background, mixed media illustration
Pink vintage ladies ephemera background, mixed media illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8039758/pink-vintage-ladies-ephemera-background-mixed-media-illustrationView license
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913254/image-borders-pattern-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman celestial background, editable Art Nouveau element
Vintage woman celestial background, editable Art Nouveau element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693119/vintage-woman-celestial-background-editable-art-nouveau-elementView license
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913155/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art Nouveau celestial background, editable woman element
Art Nouveau celestial background, editable woman element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685640/art-nouveau-celestial-background-editable-woman-elementView license
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913052/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain license
PNG Vintage woman holding gift, Christmas illustration transparent background editable design
PNG Vintage woman holding gift, Christmas illustration transparent background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642069/png-adult-cartoon-celebrationView license
Woman wearing pink hat, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
Woman wearing pink hat, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907492/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman celestial background, editable Art Nouveau element
Vintage woman celestial background, editable Art Nouveau element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8644555/vintage-woman-celestial-background-editable-art-nouveau-elementView license
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907419/image-borders-pattern-personFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926691/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913330/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913356/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926692/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913044/image-borders-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Cancer support charity poster template
Cancer support charity poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13272945/cancer-support-charity-poster-templateView license
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907433/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913204/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain license