Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageborderspersonartvintagepublic domainpinkwomanribbonWoman wearing pink ribbon in hair, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 536 x 542 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseWoman's portrait on novelty, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907505/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePink vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481160/png-aesthetic-background-art-nouveauView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907466/image-borders-pattern-personFree Image from public domain licenseBreast cancer awareness png remix, woman holding megaphone, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9159607/breast-cancer-awareness-png-remix-woman-holding-megaphone-editable-designView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913165/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913296/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePink flower border background, art nouveau lady, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632596/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907506/image-borders-pattern-personFree Image from public domain licenseBreast cancer awareness remix, woman holding megaphone, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9159623/breast-cancer-awareness-remix-woman-holding-megaphone-editable-designView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913249/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBreast cancer awareness remix, woman holding megaphone, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9159640/breast-cancer-awareness-remix-woman-holding-megaphone-editable-designView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913332/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseYellow vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632548/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-yellow-backgroundView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913283/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau celestial background, editable woman elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693103/art-nouveau-celestial-background-editable-woman-elementView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912998/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePink vintage ladies ephemera background, mixed media illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7706952/pink-vintage-ladies-ephemera-background-mixed-media-illustrationView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913193/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePink vintage ladies ephemera background, mixed media illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8039758/pink-vintage-ladies-ephemera-background-mixed-media-illustrationView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913254/image-borders-pattern-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman celestial background, editable Art Nouveau elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693119/vintage-woman-celestial-background-editable-art-nouveau-elementView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913155/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau celestial background, editable woman elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685640/art-nouveau-celestial-background-editable-woman-elementView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913052/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vintage woman holding gift, Christmas illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642069/png-adult-cartoon-celebrationView licenseWoman wearing pink hat, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907492/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman celestial background, editable Art Nouveau elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8644555/vintage-woman-celestial-background-editable-art-nouveau-elementView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907419/image-borders-pattern-personFree Image from public domain licenseMadame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926691/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913330/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913356/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMadame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926692/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913044/image-borders-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseCancer support charity poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13272945/cancer-support-charity-poster-templateView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907433/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913204/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain license