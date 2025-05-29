Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageborderspersonartvintagepublic domainclothingwomanshapeWoman wearing brimmed hat, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 515 x 511 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPNG Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642066/png-adult-cartoon-casual-clothingView licenseWoman wearing hat with flowers and feathers, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913192/image-borders-flowers-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women’s fashion border, editable 1920's outfits designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710941/vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-border-editable-1920s-outfits-designView licenseWoman wearing feathered hat, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913271/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage women’s fashion border, 1920's outfits designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513506/editable-vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-border-1920s-outfits-designView licenseWoman's portrait on novelty, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907505/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women’s fashion yellow background, 1920's outfits border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709013/vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-yellow-background-1920s-outfits-border-designView licenseWoman wearing head scarf, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913259/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women’s fashion border background, editable 1920's outfits designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709007/vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-border-background-editable-1920s-outfits-designView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913164/image-borders-pattern-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage women’s fashion background, 1920's outfits border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710814/editable-vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-background-1920s-outfits-border-designView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913339/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women’s fashion border, editable 1920's outfits designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513501/vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-border-editable-1920s-outfits-designView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907485/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage women’s fashion border, 1920's outfits designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710776/editable-vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-border-1920s-outfits-designView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907418/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907482/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women’s fashion desktop wallpaper, editable 1920's outfits border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709213/png-1920-1920s-adultView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912998/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women’s fashion beige background, 1920's outfits border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710952/vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-beige-background-1920s-outfits-border-designView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913283/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women’s fashion desktop wallpaper, editable 1920's outfits border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709220/png-1920-1920s-adultView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907506/image-borders-pattern-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women’s fashion desktop wallpaper, editable 1920's outfits border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710965/png-1920-1920s-adultView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913296/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women’s fashion desktop wallpaper, editable 1920's outfits border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710864/png-1920-1920s-adultView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913165/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseExercise word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9484537/exercise-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907466/image-borders-pattern-personFree Image from public domain licenseYellow vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632548/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-yellow-backgroundView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913193/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWear it with pride poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061302/wear-with-pride-poster-templateView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913332/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913249/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's woman png, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12581121/george-barbiers-woman-png-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913320/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSpeak up! poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446332/speak-up-poster-templateView licensePortrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913190/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain license