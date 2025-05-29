rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Woman wearing brimmed hat, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
Save
Edit Image
borderspersonartvintagepublic domainclothingwomanshape
PNG Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day illustration transparent background editable design
PNG Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day illustration transparent background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642066/png-adult-cartoon-casual-clothingView license
Woman wearing hat with flowers and feathers, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
Woman wearing hat with flowers and feathers, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913192/image-borders-flowers-patternFree Image from public domain license
Vintage women’s fashion border, editable 1920's outfits design
Vintage women’s fashion border, editable 1920's outfits design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710941/vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-border-editable-1920s-outfits-designView license
Woman wearing feathered hat, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
Woman wearing feathered hat, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913271/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage women’s fashion border, 1920's outfits design
Editable vintage women’s fashion border, 1920's outfits design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513506/editable-vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-border-1920s-outfits-designView license
Woman's portrait on novelty, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.
Woman's portrait on novelty, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 3) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907505/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage women’s fashion yellow background, 1920's outfits border design
Vintage women’s fashion yellow background, 1920's outfits border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709013/vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-yellow-background-1920s-outfits-border-designView license
Woman wearing head scarf, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
Woman wearing head scarf, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913259/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage women’s fashion border background, editable 1920's outfits design
Vintage women’s fashion border background, editable 1920's outfits design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709007/vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-border-background-editable-1920s-outfits-designView license
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913164/image-borders-pattern-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage women’s fashion background, 1920's outfits border design
Editable vintage women’s fashion background, 1920's outfits border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710814/editable-vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-background-1920s-outfits-border-designView license
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913339/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage women’s fashion border, editable 1920's outfits design
Vintage women’s fashion border, editable 1920's outfits design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513501/vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-border-editable-1920s-outfits-designView license
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907485/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage women’s fashion border, 1920's outfits design
Editable vintage women’s fashion border, 1920's outfits design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710776/editable-vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-border-1920s-outfits-designView license
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907418/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Environment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Environment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907482/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage women’s fashion desktop wallpaper, editable 1920's outfits border design
Vintage women’s fashion desktop wallpaper, editable 1920's outfits border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709213/png-1920-1920s-adultView license
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912998/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage women’s fashion beige background, 1920's outfits border design
Vintage women’s fashion beige background, 1920's outfits border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710952/vintage-womenandrsquos-fashion-beige-background-1920s-outfits-border-designView license
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913283/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage women’s fashion desktop wallpaper, editable 1920's outfits border design
Vintage women’s fashion desktop wallpaper, editable 1920's outfits border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709220/png-1920-1920s-adultView license
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907506/image-borders-pattern-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage women’s fashion desktop wallpaper, editable 1920's outfits border design
Vintage women’s fashion desktop wallpaper, editable 1920's outfits border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710965/png-1920-1920s-adultView license
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913296/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage women’s fashion desktop wallpaper, editable 1920's outfits border design
Vintage women’s fashion desktop wallpaper, editable 1920's outfits border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710864/png-1920-1920s-adultView license
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913165/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Exercise word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Exercise word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9484537/exercise-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7907466/image-borders-pattern-personFree Image from public domain license
Yellow vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Yellow vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632548/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-yellow-backgroundView license
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913193/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Wear it with pride poster template
Wear it with pride poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061302/wear-with-pride-poster-templateView license
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 1) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913332/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913249/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's woman png, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's woman png, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12581121/george-barbiers-woman-png-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913320/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Speak up! poster template
Speak up! poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446332/speak-up-poster-templateView license
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
Portrait of woman, from the Novelties series (N228, Type 2) issued by Kinney Bros.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913190/image-borders-person-artFree Image from public domain license