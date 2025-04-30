Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartvintagefurniturepublic domainvintage artbeautiescardsVal Andre, France, from the Surf Beauties series (N232), issued by Kinney Bros.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 487 x 878 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBusiness card template, floral pattern editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686168/business-card-template-floral-pattern-editable-designView licenseRamsgate, England, from the Surf Beauties series (N232), issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913964/ramsgate-england-from-the-surf-beauties-series-n232-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseBarber shop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117855/barber-shop-instagram-post-templateView licenseWatch Hill, Rhode Island, from the Surf Beauties series (N232), issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913880/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBarber institute Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117854/barber-institute-instagram-post-templateView licenseSt. Enogat, France, from the Surf Beauties series (N232), issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913847/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBarber institute Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478845/barber-institute-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNahant, Massachusetts, from the Surf Beauties series (N232), issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912889/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic makeup poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11244121/aesthetic-makeup-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseRockaway, Long Island, from the Surf Beauties series (N232), issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912852/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBarber institute Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893622/barber-institute-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTorquay, France, from the Surf Beauties series (N232), issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913848/torquay-france-from-the-surf-beauties-series-n232-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday girl Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211724/birthday-girl-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseNantasket, Massachusetts, from the Surf Beauties series (N232), issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913926/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday girl Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211730/birthday-girl-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseScarborough, England, from the Surf Beauties series (N232), issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912847/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday girl blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211738/birthday-girl-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseBoulogne, France, from the Surf Beauties series (N232), issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912890/boulogne-france-from-the-surf-beauties-series-n232-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseFaith quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728836/faith-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseConey Island, from the Surf Beauties series (N232), issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913809/coney-island-from-the-surf-beauties-series-n232-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseBarber shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12479534/barber-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSwampscott, Massachusetts, from the Surf Beauties series (N232), issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913895/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941659/blooming-beauty-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDieppe, France, from the Surf Beauties series (N232), issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913898/dieppe-france-from-the-surf-beauties-series-n232-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic makeup Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151996/aesthetic-makeup-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseNice, France, from the Surf Beauties series (N232), issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913923/nice-france-from-the-surf-beauties-series-n232-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic makeup Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11244125/aesthetic-makeup-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseNewport, Rhode Island, from the Surf Beauties series (N232), issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913889/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBarber shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11575773/barber-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLong Beach, Long Island, from the Surf Beauties series (N232), issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913885/image-person-art-beachFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575270/business-card-editable-mockup-brand-identity-with-vintage-designView licenseCherebourg, France, from the Surf Beauties series (N232), issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913834/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic makeup blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11244117/aesthetic-makeup-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMt. St. Michel, France, from the Surf Beauties series (N232), issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913852/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBarber shop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730554/barber-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSt. Malo, France, from the Surf Beauties series (N232), issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913802/st-malo-france-from-the-surf-beauties-series-n232-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseCharity gala dinner poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11571826/charity-gala-dinner-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFire Island, Long Island, from the Surf Beauties series (N232), issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912813/image-fire-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGreen minimal business card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716037/green-minimal-business-card-templateView licenseCalais, France, from the Surf Beauties series (N232), issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913929/calais-france-from-the-surf-beauties-series-n232-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain license