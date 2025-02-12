Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartvintagepublic domainvintage artbeautiescaliforniacardsphotoMonterey, California, from the Surf Beauties series (N232), issued by Kinney Bros.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 872 x 483 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBusiness card template, floral pattern editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686168/business-card-template-floral-pattern-editable-designView licenseSanta Barbara, California, from the Surf Beauties series (N232), issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913966/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHandmade soap poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919101/handmade-soap-poster-templateView licenseBoulogne, France, from the Surf Beauties series (N232), issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912890/boulogne-france-from-the-surf-beauties-series-n232-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor leaf, botanical illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071224/editable-watercolor-leaf-botanical-illustration-setView licenseTorquay, France, from the Surf Beauties series (N232), issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913848/torquay-france-from-the-surf-beauties-series-n232-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watercolor leaf, editable botanical illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9068071/vintage-watercolor-leaf-editable-botanical-illustration-setView licenseNantasket, Massachusetts, from the Surf Beauties series (N232), issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913926/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHandmade soap Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919107/handmade-soap-instagram-story-templateView licenseScarborough, England, from the Surf Beauties series (N232), issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912847/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHandmade soap Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12919098/handmade-soap-facebook-post-templateView licenseConey Island, from the Surf Beauties series (N232), issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913809/coney-island-from-the-surf-beauties-series-n232-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseHandmade soap blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721976/handmade-soap-blog-banner-templateView licenseSwampscott, Massachusetts, from the Surf Beauties series (N232), issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913895/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981827/wedding-invitation-template-editable-textView licenseRamsgate, England, from the Surf Beauties series (N232), issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913964/ramsgate-england-from-the-surf-beauties-series-n232-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941659/blooming-beauty-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRockaway, Long Island, from the Surf Beauties series (N232), issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912852/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGreen minimal business card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716037/green-minimal-business-card-templateView licenseSt. Enogat, France, from the Surf Beauties series (N232), issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913847/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical market blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721760/botanical-market-blog-banner-templateView licenseNahant, Massachusetts, from the Surf Beauties series (N232), issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912889/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941657/blooming-beauty-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWatch Hill, Rhode Island, from the Surf Beauties series (N232), issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913880/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727166/blooming-beauty-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSt. Priac, France, from the Surf Beauties series (N232), issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913835/st-priac-france-from-the-surf-beauties-series-n232-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941654/blooming-beauty-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGranville, France, from the Surf Beauties series (N232), issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912886/granville-france-from-the-surf-beauties-series-n232-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical products poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540423/botanical-products-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCape May, New Jersey, from the Surf Beauties series (N232), issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913961/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseRose perfume Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12001607/rose-perfume-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNarragansett, Rhode Island, from the Surf Beauties series (N232), issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913967/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseForest trails Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822267/forest-trails-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseOstende, Belgium, from the Surf Beauties series (N232), issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912953/ostende-belgium-from-the-surf-beauties-series-n232-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty of nature Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727189/beauty-nature-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseVal Andre, France, from the Surf Beauties series (N232), issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913799/val-andre-france-from-the-surf-beauties-series-n232-issued-kinney-brosFree Image from public domain licenseRhythm of nature, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998285/rhythm-nature-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseAsbury Park, New Jersey, from the Surf Beauties series (N232), issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7913837/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePink minimal business card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716028/pink-minimal-business-card-templateView licenseNantucket, Massachusetts, from the Surf Beauties series (N232), issued by Kinney Bros.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7912951/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license