Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepatternpersonartvintagepublic domaindrawingrulersvintage artHer Highness, the Behum Secunder, India, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 484 x 859 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHome buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981371/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView licenseMaharajah of Gwalior, India, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916131/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrincess Shah Jehan, India, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916063/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBoy-In-The-Water, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916001/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEagle, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916037/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGray Hawk, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916042/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJoseph, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916132/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYellow Dog, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916154/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas tree car, DIY paper craft photo, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11901232/christmas-tree-car-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView licenseKnife, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916035/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseMtesa, Emperor of Uganda, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916003/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, note paper, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345477/png-aesthetic-beautiful-blank-spaceView licenseRajah of Punnah, India, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7915975/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas tree car, DIY paper craft photo, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982606/christmas-tree-car-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView licenseTaloukdar of Koumari, India, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916080/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLGBTQ rainbow heart, DIY paper craft photo, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11901137/lgbtq-rainbow-heart-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView licenseHujat Khan, Mahomedan Khan, Afghanistan, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916077/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseMeat Catchem, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916087/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseAmerican Horse, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916045/image-horse-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLittle Brave, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916008/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable school outline doodle design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183380/editable-school-outline-doodle-design-element-setView licenseBig Medicine Man, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916010/image-medicine-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, note paper, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347524/png-aesthetic-beautiful-blank-spaceView licenseDabularzi, King Cetewayo's Brother, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916032/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePink vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481160/png-aesthetic-background-art-nouveauView licenseJindee Shah, Kamit Peer Baba, Afghanistan, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916164/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseYellow vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632548/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-yellow-backgroundView licenseKing Cetewayo, Zulu King, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916125/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable school outline doodle design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15183375/editable-school-outline-doodle-design-element-setView licenseLittle Head, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916004/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license