Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagemedicinepersonartmanvintagepublic domainpaintingrulersBig Medicine Man, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 490 x 871 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHome buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981371/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView licenseKitete, Chief of Mpungu, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916047/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHome buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981183/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView licenseYoung American Horse, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916162/image-horse-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHujat Khan, Mahomedan Khan, Afghanistan, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916077/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHome buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981449/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView licenseMeat Catchem, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916087/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book png, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346730/little-boy-reading-book-png-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAmerican Horse, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916045/image-horse-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBoy-In-The-Water, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916001/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEagle, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916037/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGray Hawk, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916042/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHome buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900957/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView licenseJoseph, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916132/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMaharajah of Gwalior, India, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916131/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYellow Dog, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916154/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseKnife, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916035/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licensePrincess Shah Jehan, India, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916063/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePortrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView licenseMtesa, Emperor of Uganda, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916003/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTherapy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104293/therapy-poster-templateView licenseHail Stone, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916039/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNurse holding a blood test tubehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914192/nurse-holding-blood-test-tubeView licenseMnyamwezi Pagazi, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916085/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's celebration, man holding megaphone editable collage . Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9508922/png-aesthetic-alert-announcementView licenseRajah of Nagound, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7915950/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseFlies Above, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916075/image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sneakers, Van Gogh’s Sunflowers design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8868470/editable-sneakers-van-goghandrsquos-sunflowers-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePonto Warrior, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916082/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEnglish education, man holding magnifying glass editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566941/png-aesthetic-alert-alphabetView licenseSambhoo Sing, The Maharana of Meywar, India, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916078/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license