Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartvintagepublic domainkniferulersvintage artKnife, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 497 x 866 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBirthday cake celebration, DIY paper craft photo, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982446/birthday-cake-celebration-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView licenseEagle, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916037/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas tree car, DIY paper craft photo, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982604/christmas-tree-car-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView licenseYoung American Horse, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916162/image-horse-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday cake celebration, DIY paper craft photo, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982436/birthday-cake-celebration-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView licenseYellow Dog, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916154/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau statue, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580902/art-nouveau-statue-vintage-ornamental-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrincess Shah Jehan, India, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916063/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseQuality checked Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444911/quality-checked-instagram-post-templateView licenseAmerican Horse, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916045/image-horse-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLove fairy heaven surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseJoseph, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916132/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Tattoo design design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15207292/editable-tattoo-design-design-element-setView licenseKitete, Chief of Mpungu, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916047/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePlastic surgery Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688633/plastic-surgery-instagram-post-templateView licenseMtesa, Emperor of Uganda, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916003/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLighter mockup, editable object designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10808994/lighter-mockup-editable-object-designView licenseMaharajah of Gwalior, India, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916131/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePlastic Wrap Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543600/plastic-wrap-effectView licenseHujat Khan, Mahomedan Khan, Afghanistan, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916077/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCooking for beginners Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444931/cooking-for-beginners-instagram-post-templateView licenseBoy-In-The-Water, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916001/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Tattoo design design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15207294/editable-tattoo-design-design-element-setView licenseGray Hawk, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916042/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCereal Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12463954/cereal-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMeat Catchem, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916087/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Tattoo design design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15207048/editable-tattoo-design-design-element-setView licenseDeer Foot, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7915951/image-person-art-deerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Tattoo design design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15207569/editable-tattoo-design-design-element-setView licenseSquaw Jessie Iron Bull, North American Indian, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7915995/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHorror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092880/horror-movie-night-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseSeyvid Barghash, Sultan of Zanzibar, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916134/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable food sticker collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931651/editable-food-sticker-collage-element-remixView licenseChief of the Watuta Tribe, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916120/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Tattoo design design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15207041/editable-tattoo-design-design-element-setView licenseLittle Brave, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7915988/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Tattoo design design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15206962/editable-tattoo-design-design-element-setView licenseDabularzi, King Cetewayo's Brother, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916032/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty standards Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760384/beauty-standards-instagram-post-templateView licenseArbab mir Ahmed Khan, Tajik Chief of Kimer Valley, Afghanistan, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7915987/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license