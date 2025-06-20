rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bear Coat, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball…
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartvintagepublic domainbearpaintingrulers
Home buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
Home buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981371/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView license
Knife, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…
Knife, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916035/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Grizzly bear jogging in gym clothes, digital art editable remix
Grizzly bear jogging in gym clothes, digital art editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632797/grizzly-bear-jogging-gym-clothes-digital-art-editable-remixView license
Joseph, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…
Joseph, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916132/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mtesa, Emperor of Uganda, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
Mtesa, Emperor of Uganda, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916003/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kitete, Chief of Mpungu, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball…
Kitete, Chief of Mpungu, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916047/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Maharajah of Gwalior, India, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…
Maharajah of Gwalior, India, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916131/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hujat Khan, Mahomedan Khan, Afghanistan, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
Hujat Khan, Mahomedan Khan, Afghanistan, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916077/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
American Horse, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
American Horse, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916045/image-horse-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Eagle, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…
Eagle, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916037/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Young American Horse, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm.…
Young American Horse, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916162/image-horse-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Home buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
Home buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981449/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView license
Princess Shah Jehan, India, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Princess Shah Jehan, India, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916063/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Grizzly bear jogging in gym clothes, digital art editable remix
Grizzly bear jogging in gym clothes, digital art editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633247/grizzly-bear-jogging-gym-clothes-digital-art-editable-remixView license
Yellow Dog, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
Yellow Dog, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916154/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Creative environment paper editable collage art set
Creative environment paper editable collage art set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590631/creative-environment-paper-editable-collage-art-setView license
Gray Hawk, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball…
Gray Hawk, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916042/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Home buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
Home buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900957/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView license
Boy-In-The-Water, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
Boy-In-The-Water, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916001/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Home buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
Home buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981183/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView license
Meat Catchem, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
Meat Catchem, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916087/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Creative environment paper editable collage art set
Creative environment paper editable collage art set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590694/creative-environment-paper-editable-collage-art-setView license
Mnyamwezi Pagazi, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Mnyamwezi Pagazi, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916085/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Her Highness, the Behum Secunder, India, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
Her Highness, the Behum Secunder, India, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916009/image-pattern-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView license
King of Chumbiri, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
King of Chumbiri, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916043/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Bear ballerina, digital art editable remix
Bear ballerina, digital art editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616919/bear-ballerina-digital-art-editable-remixView license
Jindee Shah, Kamit Peer Baba, Afghanistan, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm.…
Jindee Shah, Kamit Peer Baba, Afghanistan, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916164/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Outdoor music festival Instagram post template, editable text
Outdoor music festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596743/outdoor-music-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sambhoo Sing, The Maharana of Meywar, India, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by…
Sambhoo Sing, The Maharana of Meywar, India, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916078/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote blog banner template
Reading & book quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686732/reading-book-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Maharao Jajah of Ulwur, India, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…
Maharao Jajah of Ulwur, India, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916171/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license