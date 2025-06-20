rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Hujat Khan, Mahomedan Khan, Afghanistan, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
Save
Edit Image
personartvintagepublic domainpaintingrulersvintage artcards
Home buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
Home buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981371/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView license
Mahomed Sadikh Khan, Ruler of Lalpura, Afghanistan, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189)…
Mahomed Sadikh Khan, Ruler of Lalpura, Afghanistan, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916041/image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain license
Birthday cake celebration, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
Birthday cake celebration, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982445/birthday-cake-celebration-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView license
Khan of Lolpora, Afghanistan, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…
Khan of Lolpora, Afghanistan, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916121/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
LGBTQ rainbow heart, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
LGBTQ rainbow heart, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982896/lgbtq-rainbow-heart-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView license
Arbab mir Ahmed Khan, Tajik Chief of Kimer Valley, Afghanistan, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series…
Arbab mir Ahmed Khan, Tajik Chief of Kimer Valley, Afghanistan, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7915987/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Business card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage design
Business card editable mockup, brand identity with vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575270/business-card-editable-mockup-brand-identity-with-vintage-designView license
Amer Mahomed Yakoob Khan, Ruler of Afghanistan, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by…
Amer Mahomed Yakoob Khan, Ruler of Afghanistan, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916158/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
LGBTQ rainbow heart, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
LGBTQ rainbow heart, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982895/lgbtq-rainbow-heart-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView license
Jindee Shah, Kamit Peer Baba, Afghanistan, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm.…
Jindee Shah, Kamit Peer Baba, Afghanistan, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916164/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Home buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
Home buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981449/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView license
Sayid Mahmoud, Badshah of Kumar, Afghanistan, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by…
Sayid Mahmoud, Badshah of Kumar, Afghanistan, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916122/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Birthday cake celebration, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
Birthday cake celebration, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11901080/birthday-cake-celebration-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView license
Wullie Mohamed, A Dahzungi Hagari, Afghanistan, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by…
Wullie Mohamed, A Dahzungi Hagari, Afghanistan, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916165/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Christmas tree car, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
Christmas tree car, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982606/christmas-tree-car-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView license
Kitete, Chief of Mpungu, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball…
Kitete, Chief of Mpungu, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916047/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Christmas tree car, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
Christmas tree car, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11901232/christmas-tree-car-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView license
Young American Horse, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm.…
Young American Horse, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916162/image-horse-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Home buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
Home buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11900957/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView license
Boy-In-The-Water, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
Boy-In-The-Water, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916001/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Home buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
Home buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981183/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView license
Eagle, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…
Eagle, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916037/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Birthday cake celebration, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
Birthday cake celebration, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982436/birthday-cake-celebration-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView license
Gray Hawk, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball…
Gray Hawk, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916042/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Birthday cake celebration, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
Birthday cake celebration, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982446/birthday-cake-celebration-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView license
Joseph, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…
Joseph, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916132/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Birthday cake celebration, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
Birthday cake celebration, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982439/birthday-cake-celebration-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView license
Maharajah of Gwalior, India, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…
Maharajah of Gwalior, India, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916131/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
LGBTQ rainbow heart, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
LGBTQ rainbow heart, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11901137/lgbtq-rainbow-heart-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView license
Yellow Dog, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
Yellow Dog, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916154/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Home buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
Home buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981538/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView license
Knife, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…
Knife, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916035/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Christmas tree car, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
Christmas tree car, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982604/christmas-tree-car-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView license
Princess Shah Jehan, India, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Princess Shah Jehan, India, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916063/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541726/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Mtesa, Emperor of Uganda, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
Mtesa, Emperor of Uganda, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916003/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Christmas tree car, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
Christmas tree car, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982597/christmas-tree-car-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView license
Meat Catchem, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
Meat Catchem, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916087/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Christmas tree car, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
Christmas tree car, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982590/christmas-tree-car-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView license
American Horse, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
American Horse, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916045/image-horse-person-artFree Image from public domain license