rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Mnyamwezi Pagazi, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Save
Edit Image
faceartvintagepublic domainclothingpaintingrulersvintage art
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mtesa, Emperor of Uganda, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
Mtesa, Emperor of Uganda, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916003/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kitete, Chief of Mpungu, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball…
Kitete, Chief of Mpungu, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916047/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
American Horse, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
American Horse, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916045/image-horse-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Eagle, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…
Eagle, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916037/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Young American Horse, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm.…
Young American Horse, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916162/image-horse-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Princess Shah Jehan, India, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Princess Shah Jehan, India, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916063/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Home buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
Home buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981371/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView license
Yellow Dog, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
Yellow Dog, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916154/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Knife, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…
Knife, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916035/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable back to school illustration element design set
Editable back to school illustration element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15276139/editable-back-school-illustration-element-design-setView license
Joseph, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…
Joseph, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916132/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Maharajah of Gwalior, India, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…
Maharajah of Gwalior, India, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916131/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994475/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Hujat Khan, Mahomedan Khan, Afghanistan, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
Hujat Khan, Mahomedan Khan, Afghanistan, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916077/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994399/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Ponto Warrior, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Ponto Warrior, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916082/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dabularzi, King Cetewayo's Brother, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm.…
Dabularzi, King Cetewayo's Brother, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916032/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Seyvid Barghash, Sultan of Zanzibar, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by…
Seyvid Barghash, Sultan of Zanzibar, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916134/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994404/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Chief of the Watuta Tribe, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
Chief of the Watuta Tribe, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916120/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994386/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Heir to the Throne of Chumbiri, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
Heir to the Throne of Chumbiri, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916117/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView license
King of Chumbiri, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
King of Chumbiri, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916043/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Gray Hawk, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball…
Gray Hawk, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916042/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994402/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Boy-In-The-Water, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
Boy-In-The-Water, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916001/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994388/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Meat Catchem, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
Meat Catchem, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916087/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license