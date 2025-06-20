Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefaceartvintagepublic domainclothingpaintingrulersvintage artMnyamwezi Pagazi, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 492 x 862 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMtesa, Emperor of Uganda, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916003/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKitete, Chief of Mpungu, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916047/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAmerican Horse, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916045/image-horse-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEagle, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916037/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYoung American Horse, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916162/image-horse-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrincess Shah Jehan, India, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916063/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHome buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981371/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView licenseYellow Dog, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916154/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKnife, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916035/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable back to school illustration element design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15276139/editable-back-school-illustration-element-design-setView licenseJoseph, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916132/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMaharajah of Gwalior, India, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916131/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt stationery element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994475/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView licenseHujat Khan, Mahomedan Khan, Afghanistan, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916077/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt stationery element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994399/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView licensePonto Warrior, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916082/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDabularzi, King Cetewayo's Brother, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916032/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSeyvid Barghash, Sultan of Zanzibar, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916134/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt stationery element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994404/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView licenseChief of the Watuta Tribe, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916120/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt stationery element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994386/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView licenseHeir to the Throne of Chumbiri, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916117/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseKing of Chumbiri, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916043/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGray Hawk, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916042/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt stationery element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994402/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView licenseBoy-In-The-Water, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916001/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt stationery element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994388/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView licenseMeat Catchem, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916087/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license