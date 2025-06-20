rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Meat Catchem, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
Save
Edit Image
personartvintagepublic domainpaintingrulersvintage artmeat
Quality checked Instagram post template
Quality checked Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444911/quality-checked-instagram-post-templateView license
Hujat Khan, Mahomedan Khan, Afghanistan, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
Hujat Khan, Mahomedan Khan, Afghanistan, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916077/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Cooking for beginners Instagram post template
Cooking for beginners Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444931/cooking-for-beginners-instagram-post-templateView license
American Horse, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
American Horse, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916045/image-horse-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Home buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
Home buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981371/home-buying-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView license
Kitete, Chief of Mpungu, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball…
Kitete, Chief of Mpungu, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916047/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Young American Horse, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm.…
Young American Horse, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916162/image-horse-person-artFree Image from public domain license
LGBTQ rainbow heart, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
LGBTQ rainbow heart, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982896/lgbtq-rainbow-heart-diy-paper-craft-photo-editable-designView license
Boy-In-The-Water, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
Boy-In-The-Water, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916001/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Summer bbq Instagram post template
Summer bbq Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766712/summer-bbq-instagram-post-templateView license
Eagle, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…
Eagle, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916037/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Summer bbq Instagram post template
Summer bbq Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14766715/summer-bbq-instagram-post-templateView license
Gray Hawk, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball…
Gray Hawk, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916042/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Joseph, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…
Joseph, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916132/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Hands frying pan with rare meat slice, food illustration, editable design
Hands frying pan with rare meat slice, food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11934957/hands-frying-pan-with-rare-meat-slice-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Maharajah of Gwalior, India, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…
Maharajah of Gwalior, India, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916131/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Food quote Instagram post template
Food quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816167/food-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Yellow Dog, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
Yellow Dog, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916154/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Relationship quotes Instagram post template
Relationship quotes Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816164/relationship-quotes-instagram-post-templateView license
Knife, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…
Knife, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916035/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView license
Princess Shah Jehan, India, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Princess Shah Jehan, India, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916063/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mtesa, Emperor of Uganda, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
Mtesa, Emperor of Uganda, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916003/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Meat industry poster template, editable text and design
Meat industry poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12059855/meat-industry-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Two Moon, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball…
Two Moon, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916073/image-moon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Butchery fresh meat, food illustration, editable design
Butchery fresh meat, food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941163/butchery-fresh-meat-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Amer Mahomed Yakoob Khan, Ruler of Afghanistan, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by…
Amer Mahomed Yakoob Khan, Ruler of Afghanistan, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916158/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Butchery fresh meat, food illustration, editable design
Butchery fresh meat, food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11947627/butchery-fresh-meat-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Maharao Jajah of Ulwur, India, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…
Maharao Jajah of Ulwur, India, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916171/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView license
Her Highness, the Behum Secunder, India, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
Her Highness, the Behum Secunder, India, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916009/image-pattern-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hail Stone, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
Hail Stone, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916039/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Beef steak background, food digital paint, editable design
Beef steak background, food digital paint, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11981146/beef-steak-background-food-digital-paint-editable-designView license
Mnyamwezi Pagazi, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Mnyamwezi Pagazi, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916085/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Beef steak background, food digital paint, editable design
Beef steak background, food digital paint, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982386/beef-steak-background-food-digital-paint-editable-designView license
Rajah of Nagound, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
Rajah of Nagound, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7915950/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license