Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehorsepersonartvintagepublic domainpaintingrulersvintage artYoung American Horse, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.View public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGHigh Resolution (HD) 498 x 862 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseMeat Catchem, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916087/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487502/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseHujat Khan, Mahomedan Khan, Afghanistan, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916077/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202358/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseAmerican Horse, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916045/image-horse-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783486/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseKitete, Chief of Mpungu, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916047/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10782744/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseJoseph, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916132/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473171/png-activity-adult-aestheticView licensePrincess Shah Jehan, India, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916063/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473189/png-activity-adult-aestheticView licenseMaharajah of Gwalior, India, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916131/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10853375/watercolor-vintage-coach-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseKnife, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916035/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888220/watercolor-vintage-coach-editable-remix-designView licenseMtesa, Emperor of Uganda, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916003/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195886/watercolor-vintage-coach-editable-remix-designView licenseYellow Dog, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916154/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888131/watercolor-vintage-coach-editable-remix-designView licenseGray Hawk, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916042/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10853778/watercolor-vintage-coach-editable-remix-designView licenseBoy-In-The-Water, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916001/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHorse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670435/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEagle, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916037/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10853481/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseHer Highness, the Behum Secunder, India, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916009/image-pattern-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240839/horse-riding-academy-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseMaharao Jajah of Ulwur, India, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916171/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240816/horse-riding-academy-flyer-template-editableView licenseAmer Mahomed Yakoob Khan, Ruler of Afghanistan, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916158/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo Moon, North American Chief, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916073/image-moon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428692/horse-riding-poster-templateView licenseRajah of Nagound, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7915950/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429264/horse-riding-poster-templateView licenseSambhoo Sing, The Maharana of Meywar, India, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916078/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOld manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740496/old-manor-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePonto Warrior, Africa, from the Savage and Semi-Barbarous Chiefs and Rulers series (N189) issued by Wm. S. Kimball & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7916082/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license