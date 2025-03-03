Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehorseanimalfacepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainJames Longstreet, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes BrandsView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 672 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1588 x 2835 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487502/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseJames P. Wolfe, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920518/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783486/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseJames Ewell Brown "Jeb" Stuart, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7917938/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10782744/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseCharles George Gordon, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920397/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202358/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseHelmuth Karl Bernhard Graf von Moltke, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920510/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473171/png-activity-adult-aestheticView licenseWilliam Jenkins Worth, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920476/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473189/png-activity-adult-aestheticView licenseAndrew Jackson, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920440/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487507/vintage-city-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseFrederick the Great, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brands, issued by Allen & Ginterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183859/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783932/vintage-city-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseHannibal, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085031/image-art-vintage-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHorse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670435/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUlysses S. Grant, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7917890/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon throwing money png, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9344739/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView licenseWinfield Scott, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920592/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345701/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView licenseHarrison, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920500/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345729/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView licenseCharles Cornwallis, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920439/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345457/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView licenseStewart, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920532/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon throwing money, business investor editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9325428/png-achievement-aesthetic-animalView licenseHenry Wager Halleck, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7917917/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature goddess, art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686784/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseAndrzej Tadeusz Bonawentura Kosciuszko, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920489/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHorse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670068/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOliver Cromwell, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920435/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428692/horse-riding-poster-templateView licenseIsrael Putnam, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920536/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429264/horse-riding-poster-templateView licenseJohn Burgoyne, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920527/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWestern clothing brand Instagram story template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21194596/png-horse-animalView licenseWade Hampton, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7917855/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseLife and death poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21303912/life-and-death-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseGeorges Ernest Jean-Marie Boulanger, from the Great Generals series (N15) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920453/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license