Galileo Galilei, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
facepersonartcigarettesvintagedesignspublic domainunited states
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
George M. Pullman, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Design agency vintage logo template, editable design
Edmund Cartwright, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Travel journal Facebook story template
R. J. Gatling, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Travel journal blog banner template
L. J. M. Daguerre, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Travel journal poster template
Z. Zansz, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Vintage hits Facebook post template
G. Stephenson, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Travel journal Facebook post template
R. Fulton, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Uncle Sam collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
John A. Roebling, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
President George Washington funky png element group, editable design
Sir Isaac Newton, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Uncle Sam collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
James Watt, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
J. Ericsson, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
President George Washington, editable collage remix with copy space
Thaddeus Fairbanks, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
American vote election, politics collage, editable design
Samuel Colt, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
American vote election, politics collage, editable design
E. B. Bigelow, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Sports fans community Instagram post template, editable text
Von Guericke, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes, issued by Allen…
American recession, economy finance collage, editable design
J. L. Macadam, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
USA investment, money finance collage, editable design
René Antoine Ferchault de Réaumur, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter…
USA investment, money finance collage, editable design
Johannes Gutenberg, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes, issued by…
PNG element American vote election, politics collage, editable design
Gail Borden, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
Woman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
J. B. Eads, printer's sample for the World's Inventors souvenir album (A25) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes
