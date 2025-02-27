Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainclothingunited stateswhiteCount Elemer de Batthyany, from the Racing Colors of the World series (N22a) for Allen & Ginter CigarettesView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 669 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1624 x 2911 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMemorial day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640572/memorial-day-poster-templateView licenseCount Elemer de Batthyany, from the Racing Colors of the World series (N22b) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919392/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican vote election, politics collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903409/american-vote-election-politics-collage-editable-designView licenseCount W. 