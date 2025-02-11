Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainwolfunited statesvintage artLean Wolf, Gros Ventres, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes BrandsView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 680 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 809 x 1427 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable old school tattoo design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15181015/editable-old-school-tattoo-design-element-setView licenseLean Wolf, Gros Ventres, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919129/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWild blossom blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14494182/wild-blossom-blog-banner-templateView licenseCrow's Breast, Gros Ventres, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919153/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseMakeup tutorial blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14541137/makeup-tutorial-blog-banner-templateView licenseChief Gall, Hunkpapa Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918723/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSports fans community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763460/sports-fans-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMan and Chief, Pawnee, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927886/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWolf howling coyote nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661510/wolf-howling-coyote-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseChief Joseph, Nez Perces, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931602/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor nature galaxy design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239474/watercolor-nature-galaxy-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseYoung Whirlwind, Southern Cheyenne, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919251/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseEditable old school tattoo design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15181022/editable-old-school-tattoo-design-element-setView licenseHairy Bear, Winnebagoes, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919236/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWerewolf festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398847/werewolf-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBritish, Ioway, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919169/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseProtect rainforest poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17137772/protect-rainforest-poster-template-editable-designView licenseRed Cloud, Dakota Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918640/image-cloud-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTravel journal Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122118/travel-journal-facebook-story-templateView licenseBig Elk, Ponca, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927758/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTravel journal poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122116/travel-journal-poster-templateView licenseJohn Yellow Flower, Ute, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918683/image-flower-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseTravel journal blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122115/travel-journal-blog-banner-templateView licenseCayatanita, Navajos, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918735/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseBig Chief, Ponca, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927899/image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986352/vintage-hits-facebook-post-templateView licenseDeer Ham, Ioway, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927855/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseHairy Bear, Winnebagoes, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927835/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWalking animal character, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13688551/walking-animal-character-editable-design-element-setView licenseBritish, Ioway, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918645/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseYoung Black Dog, Osage, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919243/image-dog-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTravel journal Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986380/travel-journal-facebook-post-templateView licenseBull Head, Pawnee, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919154/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAmerica poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682560/png-america-american-artView licenseJohn Grass, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919316/image-grass-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePortal door through nature fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663613/portal-door-through-nature-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseGrey Eagle, Apache, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919225/image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain license