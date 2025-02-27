Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainunited statesvintage artWar Captain, Nambe, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes BrandsView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 657 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 785 x 1434 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseWar Captain, Nambe, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919215/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseGreat War Chief, Navajos, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927842/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseTravel journal Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122118/travel-journal-facebook-story-templateView licenseGreat War Chief, Navajos, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes issued by Allen & Ginterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611049/image-indian-art-american-indians-north-america-ephemeraFree Image from public domain licenseTravel journal blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122115/travel-journal-blog-banner-templateView licenseKeokuk, Sac and Fox, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927755/image-face-fox-personFree Image from public domain licenseTravel journal poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122116/travel-journal-poster-templateView licenseArkikita, Otoes, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927799/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986352/vintage-hits-facebook-post-templateView licenseBig Razor, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927891/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTravel journal Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986380/travel-journal-facebook-post-templateView licenseCrow's Breast, Gros Ventres, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919153/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseSports fans community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763460/sports-fans-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMany Horns, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927801/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseUncle Sam collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258940/uncle-sam-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseGeronimo, Apache, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927800/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePresident George Washington funky png element group, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240341/president-george-washington-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView licenseAgate Arrow Point, Warm Springs, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918642/image-arrow-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseUncle Sam collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258936/uncle-sam-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView licenseMad Bear, Lower Yanktonas Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927932/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican vote election, politics collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11918863/american-vote-election-politics-collage-editable-designView licenseWhite Swan, Lower Yanktonas Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918650/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePresident George Washington, editable collage remix with copy spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254200/president-george-washington-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView licenseRed Thunder, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927856/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePresident George Washington, editable collage remix with copy spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254196/president-george-washington-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView licenseSitting Bull, Dakota Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919343/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican vote election, politics collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903409/american-vote-election-politics-collage-editable-designView licenseCayatanita, Navajos, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919295/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican recession, economy finance collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847772/american-recession-economy-finance-collage-editable-designView licenseKeokuk, Sac & Fox, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919122/image-fox-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseUSA investment, money finance collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922079/usa-investment-money-finance-collage-editable-designView licenseAgate Arrow Point, Warm Springs, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919182/image-arrow-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseUSA investment, money finance collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11905303/usa-investment-money-finance-collage-editable-designView licenseWhite Shield, Southern Cheyenne, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919158/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licensePNG element American vote election, politics collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11902587/png-element-american-vote-election-politics-collage-editable-designView licenseBig Snake, Winnebagoes, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927907/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseWhite Swan, Lower Yanktonas Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918601/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license