Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartcigarettesvintagepublic domainunited statesvintage artindianChief Gall, Hunkpapa Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes BrandsView public domain image source hereMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 665 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 795 x 1435 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarUS election Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14736751/electionView licenseChief Gall, Hunkpapa Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918723/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseUS election Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735700/electionView licenseChief Gall, Hunkpapa Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes issued by Allen &…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9611047/image-ephemera-1888-1800-1900Free Image from public domain licenseNative pride poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668113/native-pride-poster-templateView licenseSitting Bull, Dakota Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927805/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSports fans community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763460/sports-fans-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBlack Eye, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919115/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574817/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseSpotted Tail, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919166/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseDesign agency vintage logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11373424/design-agency-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView licenseMany Horns, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919296/image-paper-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseNative American day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668119/native-american-day-poster-templateView licenseWhite Swan, Lower Yanktonas Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919188/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseTravel journal blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122115/travel-journal-blog-banner-templateView licenseRed Shirt, Dakota Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927906/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseTravel journal Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122118/travel-journal-facebook-story-templateView licenseSpotted Tail, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918602/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTravel journal poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13122116/travel-journal-poster-templateView licenseJohn Grass, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927890/image-grass-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hits Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986352/vintage-hits-facebook-post-templateView licenseBlack Hawk, Dakota Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927837/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseBlack Hawk, Dakota Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919250/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseTravel journal Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986380/travel-journal-facebook-post-templateView licenseBig Razor, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919298/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseVote, election campaign poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956267/vote-election-campaign-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBlack Eye, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927846/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseAmerica poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682560/png-america-american-artView licenseMad Bear, Lower Yanktonas Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919217/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license4th of July Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767370/4th-july-instagram-post-templateView licenseRed Thunder, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927856/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappy memorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267310/happy-memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseRed Shirt, Dakota Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N36) for Allen & Ginter Cigaretteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7919283/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseMay day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639155/may-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseMad Bear, Lower Yanktonas Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927932/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508553/hiring-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWhite Swan, Lower Yanktonas Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7918650/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358528/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBig Razor, Blackfeet Sioux, from the American Indian Chiefs series (N2) for Allen & Ginter Cigarettes Brandshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7927891/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license